The CSD accuses Fuenlabrada of putting the health of its players at risk and blames LaLiga

Hard statement from Higher Sports Council (CSD), who harshly criticizes the performance of LaLiga and of

CD Fuenlabrada after knowing the positives for Covid-19 within the Madrid team. The agency directly accuses the club of failing to comply with the protocol for not isolating the entire staff until they know the results of the PCR and allow them to travel to A Coruña, where they met the positives. For this reason, it considers that “the performance of

CF Fuenlabrada

has put in



risk to the health of its players, public health and competition as a whole” In addition, it holds LaLiga responsible for being the guarantor of compliance with this protocol for the return of football.









The letter made public this afternoon is explicit in the criticism of both protagonists of what happened last Monday, although it describes as correct the decision to suspend the Deportivo-Fuenlabrada match. However, he criticizes the previous performances of the club and La Liga because “they met the first positive on Saturday, July 18 at 10:30 p.m. At that time, “fluid communication with the health authority” should have been established, as stated in the “Early response plan in a scenario of pandemic control by Covid-19”, of the Ministry of Health (July 13). In addition, and this is more serious, the club and La Liga knew on Sunday at 22:30 that there were three more positives. It is considered that there is an outbreak when there are three infections, and at that time there were already four. In the aforementioned plan, it is stated that in the event of an outbreak, the health authorities must be notified immediately, but the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid was not informed, according to the La Liga report, ”he assures.







LaLiga sent a report to the CSD at noon this afternoon, which contains the facts on which the government body manifests itself. For this reason, she criticizes that the Fuenlarada traveled to Galicia. “From our point of view, a serious mistake was made when undertaking the trip: those who took the test on Monday morning should have been isolated, until the result was known (what happened when they were already in A Coruña). In the event of an outbreak, the team should not have traveled on Monday, due to an elementary principle of prudence, even if it is true that the remaining PCR tests carried out on the same Sunday were negative. According to the facts collected in the La Liga report, it appears that CF Fuenlabrada failed to comply with the protocols. Therefore, the problem is not in these, but in their misapplication. The League is responsible for correctly applying the protocols and the League is responsible for ensuring that this is done, ”he says.















The CSD also considers that “from the same Sunday night, the outbreak should have been reported to the CSD and the RFEF. There was also no due diligence to inform the sports authorities and the CSD did not know what was happening until late Monday afternoon, “they explain. For all these reasons, the agency considers that “the performance of CF Fuenlabrada has put at risk the health of its players, public health and the competition as a whole. We cannot allow a bad application of good protocols to tarnish the extraordinary effort made by all Spanish sports, always under the supervision of the health authorities. For all these reasons, the CSD requests both La Liga and the RFEF, through its Competition Committee, to study these extremes and apply the measures they deem appropriate to prevent a similar incident from happening again in the future, “he concludes. .

The mayor of A Coruña, Inés Rey García, will request the Prosecutor’s Office tomorrow to investigate the events related to the Fuenlabrada trip “in case they constituted a crime”, after Galician health confirmed that the club traveled from Madrid to the capital herculin with five positive for coronavirus.







