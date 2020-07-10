The cruellest goodbye for Espanyol 26 years later

After 26 years. It is said soon. More than a quarter of a century. Long enough for several generations of parakeets to have experienced unforgettable successes and some, not so many, disappointments. Ecstasy nights after lifting two King’s Cups (2000 and 2006). Deep pain with the disappearance of Dani Jarque. Many of those fans did not even know until yesterday what a descent was. At Camp Nou, capricious is destiny when everything goes wrong. He goes to Monday the fourth team of the League with more years in First, a category to which he will always belong by right. He tried to die killing in rival terrain, but even in that luck was dodging this year. A sporting and emotional drama, deepened by the cruel goodbye experienced at the Camp Nou.









He had demonstrated the Spanish that he had nothing to defend in football this season. Usurped from his category for so many months, only the rivalry with Barça fed him to sell his most expensive skin. Almost corpse arrived at the Camp Nou and left with his feet forward. Barça only had to disconnect him from the mathematics to which he had been tied for days to breathe. But in their suffocation, the team of Rufete found a reason to stay alive. It was a more honorable death than the life he had in the previous 34 days. But it perished after all.





A painful goodbye

Espanyol leaves for the Second Division when it had laid the foundations for the future

26 years ago a blue and white fan did not feel such unease. At that time, the club was looking for a re-foundation that would make it compete for titles. And he achieve it. Because this has been a time of great success, with the two King’s Cups won by the gold generation presiding over this list. The end of the UEFA 2007 is also among the glory days, despite staying at the gates of history again.

In this time, the club has undergone a profound transformation. A pilgrimage that began with the disappearance of Sarrià and that led to Weather in Cornellà, after passing through Montjuïc. Some of the greatest successes of its history lived there, and despite this, it was always felt as a foreign home. This stage of suffering has not been exempt, since there were flirtations with the descent in 2004 and in 2006, when the goal of Corominas against Real brought the team back to life. It seemed impossible, however, for Espanyol to kiss the canvas.









Bernardo Espinosa laments the descent (Joan Monfort / AP)



The new stadium should be the final impulse, but Cornellà never returned the illusion generated. After a bland decade, the return to Europe by the hand of Chen it offered a return to the long-awaited elite, staged with an exciting field invasion. But soccer does not understand more than results. Like someone who is trying to fight the apocalypse with blows, the Second Division has arrived deservedly. Without an audience in the stands and therefore without the fans being heard.

Five presidents, (Perelló, Sánchez

Book, Condal, Collet and Chen

Yansheng), 23 coaches, almost 300 players, 993 games, hundreds of goals and a multitude of hours of soccer. A sports city of its own (2001) and a new home, the RCDE

Stadium (2009). And a reality marked by an owner of Chinese nationality. But above all, these 26 years have been a period of Spanish reaffirmation in which great soccer players have become idols, even myths for the entire collective parakeet imaginary. Since Tamudo a Pochettino, and above all, the already unforgettable Dani Jarque.













