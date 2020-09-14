The Covid forces to cancel the Barcelona Triathlon

The rebound in cases of Covid-19 throughout the Spanish territory they have forced cancel the Barcelona Triathlon by Santander 2020, which was scheduled to take place on October 4.

Organized by the Barcelona City Council, it is the largest triathlon in Spain. In the 2019 edition, it brought together 4,000 athletes from around fifty countries. Its international character is precisely what has motivated the decision to cancel the event, prioritizing the health and safety of all its participants.















“We have tried to keep going until the last moment. We have worked with different alternatives and evaluating the application of all the measures and modifications that would make the celebration of this great popular triathlon festival viable, “the organization explains in a statement.

“It could not be”, they regret and add: “The situation makes it impossible for us to guarantee the quality standards that define the most massive triathlon in Spain and which is distinguished by bringing together, year after year, thousands of athletes from all over the world. This international nature of the test has been key when making a decision in which the safety and health of all has been prioritized ”.