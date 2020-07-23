The Covid-19 does not stop the Bernabeu

The remodeling works of the Santiago Bernabeu continue at full speed in full heat. The Covid-19 not only was it unable to stop them (except for the nine-day hibernation period decreed by the Government shortly before Easter), but the pandemic has helped the white club to speed up work by taking advantage of the league break and after the team played its games at the Castilla stadium, the Alfredo Di Stéfano, in the sports city of Valdebebas. The move was presumed somewhat risky for Florentino Pérez when it was in the air that the end of the league was played with part of the capacity of the stadiums, which finally prevented the Higher Sports Council (CSD) by relying on the health authorities.









The acceleration of the works at the Bernabeu initially led to an avalanche of criticism. It seemed neither ethical nor opportune that with the city most affected by the coronavirus Only Florentino Pérez’s trucks and tippers had a free way to continue lifting the huge cranes and pulling part of the stadium structures. The most bitter comments even came from the residents of the sports complex, complaining that this did not stop during the day or in many cases at night.





The cost

The remodeling of the white coliseum is financed with a loan of 575 million to be paid in 30 years

The passing of the weeks has ended up giving signs of normality to some works that started in September. On June 23 the mayor, José Luis Martínez Almeida, a well-known mattress fan, visited the Bernabeu. Last Monday, July 20, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, the president of the Madrid Community, did the same.

The question that Madridismo is asking right now is whether so much effort to force the construction machine will have served to significantly advance the inauguration of the new Bernabeu. The answer, to this day, is uncertain. The deadlines that the club manages are that the works will continue for two more seasons, in order to open the premises at the beginning of the 2022-23 season. At moments of maximum controversy (March and April) Madrid leaked that the debut could be brought forward a few months, in early 2022.









In any case, the works have not been without problems. Madrid trusted in these months to already install the retractable grass, one of the most technically complicated parts of the remodeling. The work required not only to deepen 25 or 30 meters to establish the structure to install it (it includes the placement of special rails to allow its placement and removal before and after the games), but to overcome the drawbacks of the network of the Bernabeu subsoil, in a section that in Madrid is known as the tunnel of laughter and where trains pass on their underground routes. Finally, it has not been possible and the club announced that said part of the work is delayed by a year.

Nothing is known about the operation of naming of the stadium. Retired IPIC, the Arab investor who was originally going to pay for the works, Madrid continues to fight in court with him. The works are financed with a credit of 575 million, to be paid in 30 years, with the first three of grace, a credit approved by the assembly of partners.







