The controversial video of Arturo Vidal with symptoms of drunkenness

Arturo vidal has slipped in Instagram. The Barcelona midfielder made a live broadcast during the early hours of Sunday in which he seems to be under clear symptoms of drunkenness. Despite the fact that the Chilean ended up deleting the video, several fans were quick to capture it and share it on social networks.

In the registry you can see the national player along with two other people while listening to music, which generated a wave of comments from other users who responded to the publication.











During the live broadcast, Arturo Vidal was on the last night of vacation, which the footballer has spent with his family in Ibiza. This Monday, the Chilean showed up at the club’s facilities to undergo a coronavirus test with his sights set on the imminent return of training to face the return of the Champions League and on Tuesday he attended the first training session.





At 33 years old

Arturo Vidal has completed his highest scoring season in professional football

At 33, the Chilean Arturo Vidal has managed to complete his highest scoring season in professional football, finishing LaLiga with 8 goals in 1,663 minutes played, which averages one goal every 208 minutes.

Not even in his best offensive courses at Juventus did the San Joaquin midfielder manage to reach such a high average. In the 2013-2014 season, Vidal scored 11 goals in Serie A in 2,441 minutes, records that left an average of one goal every 222 minutes, his record until this year.

Arturo Vidal

(Denis Doyle / Getty)













In its German stage, first at Bayer Leverkusen (from 2007 to 2011) and then at Bayern Munich (from 2015 to 2018) the best figure was somewhat every 243 minutes, achieved in the 2017-2018 season thanks to having scored 6 goals in just 1,457 minutes played.

The record achieved this year by Vidal stands out even more when compared to the previous year, the first as a Barcelona player. He then scored three goals in 1,928 minutes. That is, one every 643 minutes, his worst record since the 2009-2010 season.





Score in the Champions League with Barça, their pending subject

His unfinished business at the Barça club is to debut as a scorer in the Champions League. Since arriving at the Catalan team in the summer of 2018 Vidal has not achieved any goals in Europe (in his last year at Bayern Munich he also remained unmarked in the competition, so he has already accumulated three courses to zero).

Starting on August 8, with the return of the knockout stages of the Champions League against Napoli, Vidal will have the possibility of removing this thorn.

Arturo Vidal (Manu Fernandez / AP)











