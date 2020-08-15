The Champions is cursed for Guardiola

The Champions League is denied to Pep Guardiola since he left Barcelona. He hasn’t won it since 2011, not in the semifinals since 2016 with Bayern and has never been close with Manchester City. Lisbon once again showed Santpedor’s coach the premature departure. Today’s most influential coach seems the victim of a curse in the style of Béla Guttmann. Yesterday he crashed against a much more effective Olympique de Lyon. Again Guardiola was eliminated against.

The technician was wrong. He changed the system to play with three center-backs -the one at the center was Eric García, a 19-year-old starter in the quarterfinals of the Champions League- and two lanes, who were the ones who gave depth. But unlike Lyon, he only put Gündogan and Rodri in the center and there he was at a disadvantage against the three of Olympique. Something that does not usually happen to Pep’s teams.













Other deletion

He fell in the semifinals in 2012 with Barcelona and in the three years with Bayern. With City he has never been in the top four

But City’s worst mismatch was pushing De Bruyne out of the game. The Belgian is so powerful and versatile that he started almost as a right winger and there he lost influence. He hardly appeared on free-kicks, hard, with that elastic hit that always causes problems for goalkeepers. Lopes literally shook them off with his fists.

Instead, almost all the danger citizen it came out of Sterling’s boots. In the first race of the English spark, he reached the baseline and his center was cut by Marçal when Gabriel Jesus already had the cannon ready in the small area. The nine Brazilian, the key man in the tie against Madrid, barely intervened.





Fatal error

From the possible 2-2 of Sterling, who failed to empty goal, he went to the definitive 1-3 of Dembélé

Lyon clearly waited to counter with the speed of Ekambi and Memphis. That left a lot of risk for the back of City, where Eric García was providential on more than one occasion. Among them, the play of 0-1. The Catalan reacted very quickly to an unchecked Ekambi. Garcia scraped the ball but the rejection was perfect for Cornet, who scored with a large thread taking advantage of the fact that the goal was empty due to the hasty half exit of Ederson, who thought that his defense would not arrive.









The mistake was Walker’s. Double mistake. Because first he was hooked and enabled the position of the Cameroonian, former Villarreal, and then he was slow to return to his goal and did not cover Cornet, who has already scored four goals against City in the Champions League!





In the first part

Pep was wrong to place De Bruyne at the end and move him away from the heart of the game

The goal hurt City. That still went to rest stepping on the area of ​​his rival. Sterling hit the kill pass to Rodri, who shot fatally. While De Bruyne only appeared with the ball in play in the 45th minute with an excellent pass from the outside to Sterling, whose shot cut off a defender.

Rectifying is wise and Guardiola, who detected the error in his approach, waited ten minutes to return to the essences. He brought in Mahrez through Fernandinho, one of the centrals. And the entry of the Algerian as a pure winger, coupled with the relocation of De Bruyne as an interior, made football flow naturally in his team, which locked up Lyon.





In minute 56

The technician rectified. He entered Mahrez through a central and the Belgian went to the center of the field and scored the 1-1











City did not stop besieging until they leveled the game with a great goal in which Mahrez, Sterling and De Bruyne participated. The Englishman stopped, saw the arrival of the Belgian, who placed it where the goalkeeper could not reach.

There were 20 minutes left and football still had a surprise in Lisbon. The goal lurked around Lopes but an error in Laporte’s exit caused the 1-2. Aouar’s pass opened the channel to the defense and Moussa Dembélé did not forgive only Ederson.





Farewell

Eric García was a starter in the defense axis and David Silva played his last game as ‘citizen’

That forced the heroic of City, who had it in Sterling’s boots, who failed the tie at empty goal. Guardiola was stretching the hairs that he does not have. And more when the possible 2-2 went to 1-3. Ederson did not catch a shot well and Dembélé himself sentenced. Lyon will play a semifinals that City have not stepped on in Guardiola’s four years.







