The Bucks, against the ropes against Miami (0-2); the Rockets reach the semifinals

Heart attack night lived in the NBA. The Milwaukee bucks, the best team of the regular season and with which he will possibly be the MVP of the season, Giannis Antetokounmpo, they conceded their second loss to Miami (0-2) in the conference semifinals. All the alerts jump in a team that already last year could not reach the final of the NBA when he had dominated the League. A second stumble, and more of this caliber, could make Giannis emigrate this summer.

For the moment, Miami’s second victory leaves them on the ropes. After the first meeting, a reaction was expected. But there was none of that. Antetokounmpo led his team with 19 points, but was always behind on the scoreboard. The Heat came to have advantages of up to 10 points, well led by Goran Dragic and Tyler Herro, with 23 and 17 points, respectively.













Up to seven Miami players were in double figures

In the last moments of the game, with Miami three points ahead, the referees gave life to the Bucks with a foul by Dragic on Middleton. The forward made all three free throws and tied the game. Out of time, Butler, who stayed at 13 points, tried a triple. Antetokounmpo in his attempt to block committed a naive foul and gave the victory to the Heat.

Forward Jae Crowder scored 16 points, center Bam Adebayo scored 15, Butler and Duncan Robinson each had 13 and Canadian center Kelly Olynyk, who came out of reserve, scored another 11 points and completed the list of the seven players of the seven Heat players who had two-digit numbers. Now the Heat are also perfect at 6-0 since the playoffs began after sweeping the Indiana Pacers 4-0 in the first Eastern Conference tie.

Antetokounmpo, despite achieving a double-double of 29 points, 14 rebounds and three assists, in the end could not avoid the defeat that complicates the series against an opponent who knows how to attack and defend. Neither forward Khris Middleton’s 23 points, eight assists and six rebounds prevented the Bucks from defeating, which confirmed that not all players have, at the moment, the best concentration within the Orlando bubble. While the Heat became the first fifth-ranked in NBA history to take a 2-0 series lead over number one.









A block from star guard James Harden saved him from his bad scoring night and allowed the Rockets to beat the Thunder 104-102 in the decisive seventh game of the Western Conference first-round playoff tie. The victory left the Rockets classified to the semifinals by winning the best of seven series 4-3 and their next rival will be the Los Angeles Lakers, with whom they will start the series from Friday.

Harden made up for a miserable shooting night with a big plug. His teammate, point guard Russell Westbrook, scored 20 points against his former team and the Rockets found a way to take the series that they had started with 2-0 and then went 3-2, but were tied. The Rockets put out a tense final game of the first round that lasted well beyond the final basket as repeats and fouls were resolved.









The Houston team survived that its top scorer, Harden, as usual in decisive games, loses his best wrist touch, and this time it was no exception, as he barely scored 4 field goals out of 15 he made, but he made up for it with the defensive play that did make a difference.

The frantic final seconds of a game that was tight at all times saw Houston definitely take the lead in the 103-102 quarter when power forward P.J. Tucker scored with 1:25 minutes left. After possession changes, the Thunder passed the ball to rookie guard Lu Dort, who attempted a 3-pointer that Harden blocked with 4.8 seconds left.

Forward Robert Covington made a free throw with 1.4 seconds to go and Harden personally fouled Italian power forward Danilo Gallinari before the ball went in, giving the Thunder a free throw and possession. But Gallinari missed the free throw and the Thunder lost it on the last pass on the field. While Covington finished as the leading scorer by contributing a double-double of 21 points and 10 rebounds, and guard Eric Gordon also scored 21 points for the Rockets. Harden reached 17 points and nine assists.

















