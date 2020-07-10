Play soccer in the warmest and sunniest city of all Germany, with good wines and world famous cakes, thirty kilometers from the border of France and a stone’s throw from Switzerland, close to the Rhine and the spa of Baden-Baden, in an idyllic landscape of hills and green meadows, surely impresses character. He Sc freiburg has never won the BundesligaBut he is proud of his cheerful and expressive style, of going out to the field to have fun. This is why it is known as “The Brazilians of the Black Forest”.

But it’s not just about having fun. If he Saint Pauli hamburger is the social conscience of northern Germany the Freiburg represents that of southern Germany. It is an involved club

in political problems, which promotes solidarity, education, the conservation of natural resources, the consumption of local products, the rejection of all kinds of discrimination and the fight against pollution and climate change. He Black Forest Stadium (literally Black Forest Stadium) was the first in the country with solar energy panels and produces 250,000 kilowatts a year.













His coach Christian Streich affirms that we must stand before the advance of the extreme right

Freiburg, in the rich land Baden-Württemberg (southwestern Germany) is a prosperous university city of just over two hundred thousand inhabitants, very touristy, the gateway to the Black Forest. The stadium has a capacity for 24,000 spectators and is always full, which means that on game days one in ten inhabitants, more than any other tourist, is in the stands. The trip to the countryside is extraordinarily civilized, less than half an hour by tram from the center or the main station (Hauptbanhof).

Coach Christian Streicher, who has been on the bench for nine years, perfectly represents the entity’s philosophy. Born and raised in the region, a former team player, he travels to training sessions by bicycle, calls his footballers “colleagues”, encourages them to get involved in politics and vote, and does not hesitate to express his opinions on any issue, be it advancement of the extreme right (“you have to stand up, because if you are not responsible for what may happen”), the tendency to hyperbole in the world of sports (“pressure is not to fight to avoid relegation but to risk the life in a boat to cross the Mediterranean in search of a future without hunger ”), the excesses of neoliberal capitalism or the torture of animals.









With a very limited budget, Streich, just turned 55, has managed to consolidate Freiburg in the first division of the Bundesliga. A great critic of what he calls the “soccer-industrial complex”, he admits that he and his players live thanks to the consumption that surrounds football, but considers the influence of the betting world to be very negative. When he watches a game with his ten-year-old son, he turns off the television both at break and as soon as it’s over, to avoid swallowing the ads.

He has the theory that modern football is like a lemon, that you think you can squeeze more and more, because there is always a little more juice, but that the day will come when fans will wonder if they are interested in a fruit completely distorted. Like so many people, he considers sport without spectators (in German ghost games or ghost matches) is an aberration, another hypocrisy, but he accepts that there has been no choice but to play in empty stadiums to avoid the ruin of numerous clubs whose subsistence depends on television rights. For the philosopher of the Black Forest, football is not escapism but part of reality and culture, like eating or going to the theater, an experience shared with children or friends, in which they go together to the pub and have a beer and some sausages, win or lose, one is sad or happy. And it is shared.









The Brazilians they finished eighth in the Bundesliga, with thirteen wins, twelve losses and nine draws, a quiet season (except for the complications of the pandemic), without any difficulties. His star is Nils Petersen, a globetrotter who came on loan to Freiburg four seasons ago after passing through Carl Zeiss Jena, Cottbus, Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen, and in 167 games with the club has scored 76 goals.

No one yet knows what the next campaign will be like, and when people will return to the fields. The ambition of Streich and Freiburg, when possible, is to have fun again, build a new, bigger and more modern stadium, and continue to act as a moral compass amid the consumerism that surrounds the world of football.







