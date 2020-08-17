The best tribute, a 0-8 to Ajax

Sixty-three thousand spectators gathered on November 7, 1978 at the Amsterdam Olympic Stadium to fire Johan Cruyff, who had recently left the Barcelona. Ajax wanted to remember their idol of the three European cups consecutive and had no other idea than to invite the great rival of the time, the Bavaria de Munich. The Germans won by a humiliating 0-8. He had nothing to be friendly about.

Bayern never let up. Barcelona proved it last Friday, when perhaps someone could think that, once the tie was sentenced, the Germans would think more about the semifinals than about continuing to hit a knocked out opponent. No, not even in the friendlies does Bayern miss the opportunity to settle outstanding accounts. And with Ajax he had some, like a 1972 friendly in Germany, settled with a 0-5 for Ajax. And above all the remembered tie of the 1973 European Cup: 4-0 in Amsterdam and 1-2 in Munich. Nailed thorns that Bayern keep coldly.









In that farewell at Cruyff in 1978 the German team presented themselves with a great team. There they were Sepp Maier under the sticks, Schwarzenbeck and Augenthaler in defense, cloud and Breitner in the center of the field and Gerd Müller and Rummenigge in the attack. They went out to slaughter, and a butter Ajax, who was believed to be going to a festival and not to revenge, was smashed to the astonishment of an outraged public. With Cruyff they played Writers, Krol, Lerby, Tahamata and a little more. On the German side, the ex-Madridista was especially inspired Paul Breitner, author of half of the goals.





Pending accounts

Bayern veterans had suffered several defeats against Ajax and wanted revenge

The result made a big impression in the Netherlands, where conspiracy theories circulated to try to explain the unexplainable. It was said that everything had been – in addition to the vengeful desire of the Bavarian team – the responsibility of the Ajax players, who decided to boycott Cruyff. We must not forget that the disappointment of Holland was recent in the 1978 World Cup (defeat in the final against Argentina), a tournament that the former Barcelona player had refused to attend.

But the midfielder Ruud Kaiser, one of the components of that beaten Ajax, explained years later: “We went out to play with the conviction that we were going to a party and that it could end 4-4 or 5-5. Our plan was to pass the ball to Johan, so that people would see what he was still capable of, and we ran into eleven warriors who thought this was the final of the European Cup. It was a shame, a very disrespectful attitude ”.









Kaiser, a 17-year-old youth that day, also explained that at the end of the game, in the locker room, the oldest Ajax veterans shouted “fucking Germans!” and that at the banquet planned that night, Bayern footballers were not allowed to enter.





Kaiser, who was 17

“We were thinking of going to a party and we ran into eleven warriors who thought they were playing the Champions League final”

The festive atmosphere maintained by the Ajax players was stopped in its tracks very soon. In the first minute of play Sepp Maier threw the ball with power to overcome the distracted defensive line of Ajax and there Müller appeared decisively to score the 0-1. This was serious. Some sources assure that in the celebration he showed the middle finger to the public.

Years later it was learned that the tone of the game was decided by four major players from the 11 Munich players: Breitner, Maier, Müller and Oblak. Commented it Niedermayer, also a component of that Bayern: “They brought the youngest together and warned us that this was not going to be a simple friendly match. “We are going to give them a real game,” they warned us.

Humiliation aside, the farewell match to Cruyff (who then continued to play until 1984) was a success. A significant amount was collected that the Dutch footballer, many times accused of being a nickel, gave to the Association of Sport Disabled in Holland and the fight against childhood cancer. But the party was Bayern.







