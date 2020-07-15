The Besiktas fixates on Wu Lei

The descent of the Spanish It has caused many teams to become interested in their footballers. It is the case of Besiktas Turkish, who has returned to show interest in Chinese Wu

lei, with a contract until December 2020. The striker is comfortable in Barcelona and, except for a very important offer, at the moment he does not value changing the air except to return to China.

The Besiktas, however – and as reported by the Turkish media on Monday Fotospor– He has reactivated the interest he already showed at the time for the Chinese star. And, with Espanyol in Monday

In addition to the Turkish club, others from the Premier

League As the Wolverhampton or the Watford They also have Wu Lei on their reinforcement list. Because regardless of their footballing quality, the clubs value the media and marketing drive in the Asian market that the arrival of the best Chinese player today would provide.