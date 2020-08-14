The Barcelona marathon will not be run in 2020 because of the coronavirus

It was sung and this Friday it has been confirmed. The Barcelona marathon joins those of other large cities, such as Paris, and will not run in 2020 because of the health crisis derived from the coronavirus. The next edition of the test is scheduled for November 7, 2021. The organization had been looking for a formula for months that would save the Barcelona marathon in 2020 but in the end, with the rebounding this summer there has been no way.

The Barcelona marathon was set in the first instance for March 15 But eight days before, on the 7th, it was postponed in full escalation of the Covid-19. In fact, on March 14 the state of alarm was decreed. Then the race was moved to October 25, but it will not be possible either.













The Barcelona half marathon, which is normally run in February, moves to October 17, 2021

The displacement of the test, which has normally been run in March, until autumn 2021 has also led the organization to vary the roadmap of the half marathon. This test was held in 2020, on February 16, but in 2021 it will be held October 17. Thus, the custom is fulfilled that the half marathon is held three weeks or one month before the marathon and to some extent serves as preparation.

The organization offers three options to 2020 registrants. On the one hand, they can keep their number for 2021 and participate for free, if they wish, in the half marathon. On the other, they can claim 100% of the costs of their registration. A third possibility is to recover 75% of the price and donate 25% to the organization for expenses.