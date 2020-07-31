The arrival of Vicente Moreno at Espanyol unravels

What at the end of last week seemed like a firm agreement between Mallorca and Espanyol for the arrival of Vicente Moreno al Spanish, this week was becoming groundhog day. The situation stalled because the American owners of the Balearic club did not accept the departure of the coach for less than his clause, which amounts to 1 million euros. The parrot entity was willing to pay half, about 500,000 euros, given that the Valencian only had one year left on his contract. In Mallorca they accepted the deal until the information reached Delaware, where the operation was stopped to the despair of Espanyol.









From that moment everything negotiated was paralyzed. There have been days of talks without progress until last Wednesday the situation was unblocked in a meeting between the representatives of the coach and Mallorca. After this, it has been established that it will be Vicente Moreno, to whom the Balearic club owed certain amounts, who will agree to his negotiated departure even at the cost of losing money.





The coach would come to the Blue and Whites’ club with a contract for three seasons

The blue and white club will sign the coach, yes, with a very succulent contract, at the height of what is established in the First Division, and with three years of connection. Espanyol sources have confirmed to The vanguard They expect the operation to close throughout the day, so the presentation should be by next Monday.

It will be then when the transfer chapter is unlocked and the hand of the Valencian coach begins to be noticed in the sports decisions that until now have been assumed by José María Durán, general director, and Rufete, sports director. The first to arrive should be Fran Mérida, who left Osasuna with the letter of freedom, and the Albanian Keidi Bare, a 22-year-old midfielder for whom Espa-nyol would have to pay Málaga between 1.5 and 2 million euros to get their services.







