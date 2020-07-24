The ACB does not allow Guipuzkoa to join the Endesa League

The clubs of the ACB, gathered this Thursday in Madrid at the Ordinary general meeting, have agreed to non-affiliation in the



Endesa League of Donosti Gipuzkoa Basket. The Spanish Basketball Federation (FEB) proposed that Gipuzkoa Basket ascend to the Endesa League along with Carramimbre Valladolid, for being second and first, respectively, of the LEB Gold until the suspension of the tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The FEB made this proposal, understanding that the sanitary measures to carry out a promotion phase with the first eight teams could not be guaranteed, which was the other alternative that was on the table after deciding to end the competitions without relegation.













The FEB proposed the promotions of Gipuzcoa and Valladolid on the understanding that the sanitary measures to carry out a promotion phase were not guaranteed

With Valladolid and Gipuzkoa as candidates for promotion to the Endesa League, the highest competition in Spanish basketball would have 20 teams – since the ACB decided that there should be no relegation.

The Gipuzkoan team reported thirteen days ago that “once the documentation was presented dated June 30” to be able to register with the ACB and “not having yet seen the right to be admitted on July 15,” they agreed to take their situation to the Higher Sports Council.

That decision is based “by virtue of the recognized competence (the CSD) to control administratively the agreements adopted by the Professional Leagues on the affiliation of Basketball Clubs to intervene in the absence of acceptance by the Association of Basketball Clubs ”.















If the acceptance agreement to our membership application is not adopted, we will exercise all legal actions of a civil and administrative nature ”







Guipuzkoa statement







The Basque group added that it reiterated to the ACB “the request to submit the application for membership to the approval of its General Assembly, warning them that the delay in the deadlines for the adoption of said agreement is causing very serious damage to the entity due to the impossibility to plan the 2020-21 season, holding them responsible for all the damage they are causing and may generate in the future due to the lack of response. “

“If the agreement to accept our application for membership is not adopted, we will exercise all legal actions of a civil and administrative nature, as well as compensation for economic damages caused in defense of our rights and legitimate interests, as well as a possible presentation of complaint to the CNMC, ”concluded the statement issued on July 10.











Likewise, the clubs have approved the start dates of the 2020-21 season. The competition will start on September 12 and 13 with the dispute of the Endesa Super Cup in Tenerife, between TD Systems Baskonia, Real Madrid, Barça and Iberostar Tenerife, who will compete for the first title of the course. The Endesa League will begin with the first day on September 18, 19 and 20.







