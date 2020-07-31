The 33 ‘negatives’ of Fuenlabrada return to Madrid

The thickness of the Fuenlabrada expedition You can return to Madrid this Friday. The 27 people who were always negative in the tests and the first 6 who tested positive have permission to leave the facilities of the hotel in A Coruña, where they have been confined since the 20th, after the ten-day period established by the regulations has elapsed. .

The rest of the 13 members who tested positive after that date, in which the team should have played the match against Deportivo de La Coruña on the last day of the Smartbank League, which was suspended due to cases of COVID contagion- 19 detected, have yet to remain in the Galician capital. Most have mild coronavirus symptoms.













The team is also working to specify the moment for their representatives to declare, electronically, before the instructor of the file that the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) opened to the club and that they are now set for this Friday morning, coinciding with their Galicia march.

One of the CF Fuenlabrada members at the Finisterre hotel in A Coruña (Cabalar / EFE)



Among those summoned to testify are the coach, José Ramón Sandoval; the president, Jonathan Praena; the team's medical officer, Juan Manuel Blanco; the player Hugo Fraile, and the agent Rodrigo Fernández.





For their part, the Fuenlabrada players supported the club's approach so that they were allowed to play that decisive match against Deportivo for the last place in the promotion playoff, starting on August 2. In a statement, the staff stated that by that date many of its members "will have finished the period of isolation" and will have recovered "seeing the good evolution of those affected."









However, the examining judge of the Spanish Football Federation believes that it is not appropriate to play that match. Given the circumstances caused by the club’s performance, the immediate consequence is that the expediente would now have the advantage of knowing the results obtained by his rivals in the fight to access the playoff for promotion to the National League Championship of the First Division and face a rival who would have known he was down and who has not been training for days, ”explained the investigating judge Ricardo Esteban Díaz in a ruling issued on Thursday night.

Two people ride a bicycle in the vicinity of the hotel in A Coruña where the Fuenlabrada is confined (Cabalar / EFE)



Precisely LaLiga is working on a proposal, for now informal and embryonic, which aims to concentrate all the teams that play the promotion playoff. They already maintain contacts with the clubs to test this option.









The CF Fuenlabrada player who was admitted last Friday, July 24 at the Quirón Hospital, arrives in a wheelchair at the NH Collection Finisterre Hotel (M. Dylan / EP)












