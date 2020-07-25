The 2020 F1 World Cup grows to 13 grand prizes

He 2020 F1 World Cup It continues to take shape, even though it has already consumed three of the races (Austria 2 and Hungary). The organization of the championship has added three new scenarios: Nürburgring (Germany), Portimao (Portugal) and Imola (Italy). Thus, the 2020 course, delayed by the coronavirus crisis until last July 5, will have a total of 13 grand

awards, with Bahrain and Abu Dhabi waiting, for a maximum of 15 races.





Two acquaintances and a novice

Nürburgring returns to the World Cup 7 years later, in Imola the last race was held in 2006 and Portimao opens











The three new races are added to the calendar from October: in Nürburgring, the weekend of October 11 (it will be called the Eifel GP – the region that hosts the Nürburg track -); in Portimao, who receives F1 for the first time, from October 23 to 25 (GP of Portugal); and in Imola, where the great circus returns after a 14-year absence, on November 1.





Without America

The championship will not visit any of the four countries of the American continent (USA, Mexico, Canada, Brazil) due to the coronavirus crisis

F1 does not end the championship with the last three additions. The will of Liberty

Media, the championship management company, was to complete a calendar with between 15 and 18 grand prizes. At the moment there are 13, which could grow to a maximum of 15 with the end of the season in the Persian Gulf in mid-December, with Bahrain and Abu

Dabi. In the coming weeks these last races will take place.





This is the 2020 calendar

1. GP Austria, Red Bull Ring (5 julio)

2. Styrian GP, ​​Red Bull Ring (July 12)

3. Hungarian GP, ​​Hungaroring (July 19)









4. British GP, Silverstone (August 2)

5. GP 70th F1 Anniversary, Silverstone (August 9)

6. GP Spain, Barcelona (August 16)

7. Belgium GP, Spa-Francorchamps (August 30)

8. GP Italia, Monza (September 6)

9. Tuscan GP, ​​Mugello (September 13)

10. GP Russia, Sochi (September 27)

11. GP Eifel, Nürburgring (October 11)

12. GP Portugal, Portimao (October 25)

13. GP Emilia Romagna, Imola (1 November)

TBD: Bahrain and Abu Dhabi








