Terror at the wheel: the suffering of Valentino Rossi’s girlfriend

“Mamma Mia!” Could be heard. “What a brute!” Valentino rossi He has brought together two passions in one day: speed and his partner. The pilot of MotoGP, nine times world champion of motorcycling, has gotten into a racing car to Francesca Sofia Novello, his fiancee. Rossi has enjoyed for a while “making her suffer” in a Corvette of 700 horses.

“I’ve had a bad time, huh? It was horrible! ”Said the Italian model as she got out of the vehicle. Between laughs, Rossi he dedicated himself to skidding and pressing the accelerator to the maximum, in a circuit and under safety conditions enabled for it.

















The next World Cup race MotoGP will take us to the Misano Marco Simoncelli circuit, near Tavullia, hometown of Valentino rossi.