Ter Stegen will be out for two and a half months after undergoing knee surgery

Marc André Ter Stegen has been operated successfully by Dr. Ramon Cugat of the patellar tendon of his right knee and will be out for two and a half months as reported by the Barça. This is a sensitive loss for the Barça team, which will have to bet on grandchild at the start of the next course to defend the goal.

The German goalkeeper had been suffering from pain in his knee for several months and has waited until the end of the season to undergo surgery. Ter Stegen’s absence comes at a particularly delicate moment, after the humiliating defeat against Bayern, and with the start of the new season in less than a month, with the start of the Santander League on September 12.













Neto will be the replacement of the German

La Liga starts on September 12

Ter Stegen’s problems in his right knee began during the 2018/19 season. At the end of this course he opted for a conservative treatment, without undergoing the scalpel, but the pain has reappeared during the last course. The knees have been the goalkeeper’s weak point since his arrival at Barça in 2014, also on the left, which has forced him to stop on two other occasions, although with minor injuries.

The problems that led him to undergo surgery caused his absence in the last semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, when the Catalans fell to Atlético de Madrid and ultimately meant the dismissal of coach Ernesto Valverde. In total, this course has played 46 matches between all competitions.

Neto, goalkeeper FC Barcelona. (FC Barcelona)



Ter Stegen will be on the sidelines of the team in a few months that appear very moved in the Barca dressing room. The arrival of Ronald Koeman to the culé bench will be the beginning of a profound renewal in the squad. The goal, however, is one of the few immovable pieces in the scheme of the future of the Catalan team.









The substitute for the Teuton under the three blaugrana sticks will be the Brazilian Neto, who last season, his first as culé, only played five games. Two of the League away, against Espanyol (2-2) and Alavés (0-5); one of the Champions League with nothing at stake against Inter in Milan (1-2); the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup at the hands of Atlético (2-3); and the tie copera in Ibiza (1-2).







