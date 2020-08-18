Ter Stegen will be operated this Tuesday of the knee

A skinny dog ​​is all fleas, the Barça fan will think. After one of the biggest sporting disasters, the one experienced in Lisbon last Friday, and just a few minutes after the Barça board announced elections for the distant month of March and the dismissal of Quique Setién, the already disheartened culé learned that Marc André Ter Stegen will have to undergo surgery this Wednesday.

The news came minutes after a long-awaited statement announcing the call for elections and a profound restructuring of the workforce for the coming year. Throughout the morning the traffic accident of Arthur Melo in a polygon of Parafrugell had also been known.













The goalkeeper will undergo an intervention on the patellar tendon of his right knee

The club announced in a brief statement that the German goalkeeper will be subjected to a intervention on the patellar tendon of his right knee. An operation that will be carried out in doctor Ramón Cugat. At the moment the time off is unknown, but after the operation, the club will specify the approximate time that the German goal will be out and that could be about three or four months. Keep in mind that the League will start on October 12, so a good part of the beginning of the course will be lost.

With barely a month to spare, it is very difficult for the German goalkeeper, one of the few who will escape the burning that the Barça dressing room will most likely be subjected to, to return in time to get in shape for the first match of next season. This inconvenience is a huge surprise, since it was unknown that it was touched.







