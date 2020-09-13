Tello conquers Mendizorroza in the last minute

The day of premiere of the Chilean Manuel Pellegrini as coach of Betis in official match, Cristian Tello gave this Sunday the three points to the Verdiblan team in the last play of the match against the Alaves in Mendizorroza, in a duel in which the Andalusian team crashed the ball against the crossbar on two occasions. Tello, in the 95th minute, picked up the ball in the local area and made it 0-1 with a good shot from below with his left foot.

The best occasion for the locals was Rodrigo Battaglia in a header to the return of the changing rooms, and in which Víctor Laguardia also intervened in the rebound, but none managed to overcome the Chilean Claudio Bravo. It was the only time that Alavés disturbed Manuel Pellegrini’s team in a match in which the visitors had more control of the game and enjoyed the best scoring chances.













Betis victory

Pellegrini starts his Betic journey on the right foot

The clash began with rhythm and the two teams in search of the rival goal. The first shot came in minute 6. It was a header from Joaquin Sanchez, which collected without problems Fernando Pacheco. It was the first time in a game in which the locals tried to overcome the Verdiblancos with more men in the center of the field. As the minutes passed, it was Betis that took over the ball and forced Alavés to play away from the dominions of Claudio Bravo, who did not need to use a fund.

When the first half hour was up, Guido Rodríguez He tried to surprise the local goalkeeper from afar with a powerful shot and the ball crashed into the crossbar. Those of Pablo Machin The hydration break was good for them and they began to leave their defensive zone to try to find the first goal of the course, but Betis had not said the last word and shortly before the break Edgar Mendez saved Alavés from receiving the first goal after a good combination between Fekir, Emerson and Canales which ended with a shot of it.

The Argentine Rodrigo Battaglia had the 1-0 in his head shortly after the break, after a corner kick taken by Lucas Perez, but he found a great Claudio Bravo, which ruined his shot and that of Víctor Laguardia after the rebound. It was a declaration of intent from the locals, who came out with more vigor in the second half and began to link plays.









The set pieces began to have importance and in the 59th minute it was Sergio Canales the one who again smashed the ball on the crossbar with a direct free kick that could mark the evolution of a very open game, which slowed down after the sparks at the start of the second act. The first changes spurred the two squads again, which, however, had problems to stand in front of the opposing goal.

Joselu and Rodrigo Battaglia dominated the Betis from above, while Sergio Canales and Fekir caused problems for the Albiazules with their conductions at grass level. In the final stretch, it was Betis who sought the goal the hardest and obtained the reward with a shot from Cristian Tello inside the area that gave Betis three points in its debut in the Santander League 2020-21.





Data sheet

0 – Deportivo Alavés: Pacheco; Duarte, Ely, Laguardia; Édgar (Martín, min.89), Tomás Pina, Pere Pons (Sergi García), Battaglia, Rioja (Javi López, min.65); Joselu, Lucas Pérez (Deyverson, min. 65).









1 – Betis: Claudio Bravo; Emerson, Mandi, Bartra, Álex Moreno; Guido Rodríguez, William (Tello, min.82), Joaquín (Ruibal, min. 67), Canales; Fekir (Laínez, min. 93) and Borja Iglesias.

Goal: 0-1, m.95: Tello.

Referee: González Fuertes (Asturian Committee). He admonished the locals Rioja (min.22), Javi López (min.69) and Pina (min.80), and the visitors Emerson (min.62), Álex Moreno (min.72) and Borja Iglesias (min. 80) ).

Incidents: match corresponding to the first day of LaLiga Santander played at the Mendizorroza stadium without an audience. The Verdiblancos jumped onto the pitch with a shirt to send encouragement to the injured Dani Martín and Víctor Camarasa. A minute’s silence was observed in memory of the Alavés fans who died last season.

.







