Takefusa Kubo arrives on loan to Villarreal

Takefusa Kubo, 19, will play on loan next season at the Villarreal. The Japanese player, owned by Real Madrid, leaves Mallorca to continue growing in the Castellón team, a team with more aspirations in the Santander League than the following season will play the Europa League.

“He has a magnificent ball handling, stands out for his extraordinary ability to avoid opponents and treasures an excellent vision of the game,” Villarreal praised the Japanese player in a statement. This is the first renowned signing of the club after the departure of Santi Cazorla and the retirement of Bruno Soriano.













Talent for the ‘groguets’

The talented forward will be presented in person this Tuesday, at 12 noon, in the Preference Room of the Estadio de la Cerámica. Kubo made his debut in the top Spanish competition last season, when he also played on loan with Mallorca, which ultimately lost the category.

At Real Madrid they trust in the quality of Kubo so that in the near future he can earn a place in the Whites’ first squad, but currently the Chamartín team has many players in the Japanese position. For this reason, the club chaired by Florentino Pérez prefers that Kubo have quality minutes in other teams so that he can exploit all his talent.

Kubo grew up in the lower categories of Barça and the UEFA sanction on the Barça club for the signing of minors, which prevented him from playing the Japanese for two years, caused him to return to Japan. Last summer the Japanese had the opportunity to return to the Catalan entity, but finally decided on the offer from Madrid.









With Mallorca Kubo started on the bench, but little by little he established himself in Vicente Moreno’s starting eleven. With the vermilion he played a total of 36 games with a balance of four goals and five assists. His presence in the Balearic game gained more weight in the final stretch of the season.

Kubo in a match with Mallorca. (Getty Images.)



After the arrival of Kubo, Villarreal, as reported by various media, is finalizing the signings of Dani Parejo and Francis Coquelin, both from Valencia. Also returning to the Castellón team are Alfonso Pedraza, Enes Ünal and Jaume Costa, who have completed their loan with Betis, Valladolid and Valencia respectively.







