Switzerland launches criminal investigation against Infantino

Switzerland launched the opening of a criminal proceeding against FIFA President Gianni Infantino, for his dealings with Michael Lauber, head of the Federal Prosecutor’s office. A special prosecutor found indications of criminal conduct related to alleged meetings in 2016 and 2017, while Swiss authorities were investigating how Russia and Qatar had turned out to be the respective winners in organizing the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

“This involves abuse of public office, breaking of official secrecy, assistance to criminals and incitement to these acts,” supervisor AB-BA said in a statement.





Open investigation

A special prosecutor appointed last month to review the charges against the two men and others found evidence of criminal conduct.











Infantino was elected in 2016 to replace Joseph Blatter, who was also criminally prosecuted in 2015. Upon being elected, Infantino promised to clean up FIFA and put the spotlight on football again.

President Gianni Infantino (ATTILA KISBENEDEK / AFP)



Lauber offered his resignation last week, after a court found he covered up a meeting with Infantino and lied to supervisors as his office investigated corruption around the world soccer governing body. According to his office, Lauber officially resigned on Tuesday and his last day of active work will be August 31.

The AB-BA supervisory body said that special prosecutor Stefan Keller opened proceedings against Infantino and the public regional prosecutor who was involved in the meetings, and is seeking parliamentary approval for Lauber’s immunity to be lifted.

Lauber offered his resignation (Arnd Wiegmann / Reuters)







Release

FIFA assured that both the organization and its president, Gianni Infantino, remain at the disposal of the Swiss authorities











In a statement, Gianni Infantino adds that “people remember very well where FIFA as an institution was in 2015, and how much judicial intervention was really necessary to help restore the organization’s credibility.”

“As FIFA President, my goal from day one has been, and continues to be, to help authorities investigate past irregularities in FIFA. FIFA officials have met with prosecutors from other jurisdictions across the world for this purpose exactly, “said the president, who came to office in February 2016.

