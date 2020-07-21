Surprises and disappointments of the 2019-2020 season in La Liga

The 2019-2020 season, one of the strangest remembered, the curtain came down this Sunday. Beyond the champion, the declines, the pichichi or the usual protagonists, the course has left several names of its own that are worth rescuing in a campaign marked by the coronavirus stop.





Big disappointments, beyond the declines

He Celta Vigo He faced one of the most exciting seasons in recent years after fighting for permanence until the end the previous year. The return home of players like Denis Suárez, Santi Mina o Pape Cheikh in the so-called “Operation Return” did not bring Sweep the expected results. Close to the abyss all year long, the Vigoes reacted from two key turning points. The first was the arrival of Òscar Garcia to the bench to replace Fran Escribá, who had only added nine points in eleven days. The second came in the winter market with the signings of Jeison Murillo and Smolov, who changed the appearance and gave the team character. After a good return from confinement, they ended up suffering until one last agonizing day.









The year of the Betis, which has closed the season in fifteenth position. The arrival of Ruby The bench promised to be the definitive push for a club with a tendency to rush and the impatience that aspires to be a solid candidate to enter European competitions. The project had flashy signings like Nabil Fekir or Borja Iglesias to reaffirm the objective. Pieces that the verdiblancos had demanded in previous campaigns, in which possession football was not translated into results. However, the Catalan coach was unable to find consistency in the talent of footballers who never saw their strengths enhanced. The Vilassar one was replaced by Alexis Trujillo to ensure permanence, thus confirming the failure of a season to forget.

Albert Celades, on the Mestalla bench (Albert Gea / Reuters)



Another that has not fulfilled what was expected has been the Valencia. Mestalla has lived through a troubled season, which started with the unexpected dismissal of Marcelino and that ended with the removal of his substitute, Albert Celades, when the possibilities of accessing Europe were still open. The Catalan coach tried to shake the team by introducing a change of scheme that is difficult to assimilate for a team with deep-seated tactical habits, which made it difficult for it to have a positive impact on the group. Injuries and constant noise finished torpedoing a campaign that leaves Valencia out of European competitions next year.













Three lefties have put the dose of genius

Take Kubo

He was, due to the exceptional nature of his career and his 18 years, one of the great incentives since his arrival in summer. Signed by the Real Madrid, his first season in the elite of Spanish football as loaned in Mallorca

has hinted that the Japanese is one of those players who have a special and innate talent, with gestures reminiscent of higher-ranking players. Its quality has been seen with greater continuity with the passage of the days, although insufficiently for the permanence of those of Vicente Moreno. His next step after the vermillion descent will be key to determine its football magnitude and the real possibilities of becoming a determining figure in the championship.

Too

Martin Odegaard

has been one of the great animators of the League. Her silk left-handed has served to spin the purposeful game of the Real society, always with the ball as the protagonist. Its impact was immediate and its state of form and inspiration have marked the development and the roof of the set white-blue. When the Norwegian, especially after the confinement, did not find the same sensations as in the initial section, those of Sheriff they stopped adding with a scoring rhythm that until then pointed to the Champions. Odegaard has proven to be that footballer who improves the plays in the area where most actions end up being lost. He has brought the keys to the Royal to open the doors of Europe three years later.









Rafinha, in a Celtic match this season (CATI CLADERA / EFE)



The third on this list of talented lefties has been Rafinha Alcantara. Perhaps, of all of them, the one with the least expectations had awakened after his irregular campaigns in the Camp Nou, always marked by physical problems. In Vigo, he rediscovered all his talent and felt important again. It has been the compass of the Vigo group, especially since the arrival of Òscar Garcia. Smart to receive between the lines and with leadership to dominate in three quarters of the field. A worker dressed in a tuxedo who has been instrumental in explaining heavenly salvation.





The signing of the season and the work of Monchi

Lucas Ocampos signed by the Sevilla after a European tour for teams like Olympique de Marseille, Monaco, Genoa or Milan marked by irregularity. At age 26, he reached Sánchez Pizjuán before one of the last opportunities to succeed at the highest level and has exceeded all expectations. In Nervión he even surrendered as a goalkeeper. The Argentine has risen in value, signing 14 goals, making himself the top scorer for the team from Seville and key in qualifying for the Champions League, bringing aggressiveness and determination to a team that is sometimes lacking in offensive threat. Together with him, Monchi incorporated three props for the project as Diego Carlos, Jules Koundé and Fernando, who supported the defensive system of the team of Julen Lopetegui to reach the goal set at the beginning of the season.









Lucas Ocampos saved Sevilla against Eibar with a stop after having to get under the sticks due to Vaclik’s injury in the final stretch (Fran Santiago / Getty)







Coaches accustomed to hoarding less focus

One of the names that comes out more reinforced in the benches is that of Diego Martinez. In his first big challenge in the elite, the 39-year-old coach has managed to make his team travel all year away from the area where, a priori, he seemed called to live. The person from Vigo has molded an extensive template, with multiple alternatives and a wide range of names, but defining from the beginning the backbone on which to build salvation. From a sober Rui Silva under sticks up a crescent Carlos Fernandez In attack, the Nasrid team has given at all times the feeling of being a team located in a new category, capable of competing at all times and with an authority improper from figures without extensive experience in First Division. The icing on his season came on the last day, when the Andalusians stormed the seventh place, which gives the ticket for the previous phases of the Europa League.









Also deserves special mention Jagoba Arrasate. The Biscayan coach, one of the school of brave Basque coaches, has more than credited his level to lead the elite project. After the experience at the head of the Real society, which ended his dismissal, personally faced the return to First of Osasuna like the season of their consecration. Without making too much noise, he has safely saved Osasuna, leaving its mark on an aggressive, ambitious and hard-working team that has had

Chimy Ávila

to its main actor until the serious injury of the Argentine. Without him, the rojillos responded with the same recipe of the whole year, reinforcing a group that has shown to believe without hesitation in the Arrasate philosophy.

Javier Aguirre, in his last game in front Leganes (Europe / EP)



The arrival of Javier Aguirre to the bench of Leganes it was interpreted as the last bullet, in desperation, to rescue a group that seemed already lifeless. The Mexican, who had been away from the

League, landed on Butarque to reverse the dynamics of a sunken team, with five points in twelve days. With their charisma and the most classic old football manual, without fanfare and with practicality as the main premise, those from the south of Madrid revealed themselves to adversity, almost from the most absolute unconsciousness. They lost their two scorers in the winter market, suffered injuries and, without looking for excuses, they fought until the last day and they were about to work the miracle. After drowning on the shore, the club announced Aguirre’s farewell as coach on Monday pepinero.







