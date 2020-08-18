Super Agent Popovich

He has a degree in Soviet Studies and Cold War Geopolitics. He misses no opportunity to criticize Trump, whom he refers to as a “soulless coward.” He worked for the United States Intelligence Services in Turkey, and considered a career as a spy before turning to basketball. Missed it CIA, because he is one of the most interesting characters in American sports.

Football without an audience is an aberration (even more so when they score eight and there is only the consolation that the result and the campaign will go down in the record books with an asterisk), baseball without a crowd makes no sense, and basketball it is strange. Especially if the San Antonio Spurs and Gregg Popovich they missed the playoffs for the first time in twenty-three years. When this is the case, something does not work in the world and in the Disney World bubble in which the NBA has taken refuge as it could from the pandemic.













Other coaches want their players to live only for basketball and sex; him, that they know about geopolitics

Those who despite the regrets remain interested in a somewhat falsetto ending to the season, in case the Lakers, Clippers or Bucks win, they are going to miss the hurtful way in which Pop , as he is affectionately called, he punishes the reporters in charge of pulling a comment from him at the half-time of the matches, and to whose questions (which he is contractually obliged to answer, like all coaches) he answers, except in a very good mood, with “Yes” or “no”, “defense”, “attack”, “turnovers” or “missed free throws”, as an analysis of the situation. More parsimony impossible. With a permanently furrowed brow, he’s the grumpy man in the NBA.

It is not always like that, nor with everyone. His genius is explosive, but selectively. It can knock down a table full of drinks in the locker room if its players do not follow its instructions (regardless of whether they win or lose), or cause two technical fouls and the consequent expulsion as a shock, but the keys to its success are one cold and analytical mind (his team usually makes fewer mistakes than the rival) and empathy (so that everyone puts the common good before individual selfishness and the desire to show off to earn money).









The members of the team interest you and you have to like them first as people, as have been the cases of Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker. Instead he never got on with Kawhi Leonard. The fights are distributed equally, the same to the superstars as to the substitutes. On the road (which is our daily bread in the NBA) he frequently invites you to a dinner that you pay for out of pocket at a restaurant of your choice, which is open late.

Coach Pop He has turned 71, he is the national coach for the Tokyo Olympics (if they finally take place), he has been on the Spurs bench since 1996, he has conquered five rings and won more than a thousand games, just 58 behind the record that his friend Don Nelson has. “Nothing would have been like that if it weren’t for luck,” he says. My first season with San Antonio was so pathetic that we were able to sign Tim Duncan to replace David Robinson (the NBA, in search of balance, makes the worst teams pick first in the draft ). And if it hadn’t been for Duncan, I would be a third division coach. ” Or maybe a CIA agent.









Born to a Serbian father and a Croatian mother, he grew up in a working-class family in East Chicago, a suburb of the great metropolis that is technically part of the state of Indiana. Since he was little, he was fascinated by basketball and spent hours and hours practicing alone. He played for the Air Force Academy, where he was a captain and top scorer while studying Politics and majoring in Soviet Studies.

Espionage ruled out, he earned a BA in Physical Education and volunteered to work for legendary coach Larry Brown (then at the University of Kansas), who became his mentor. In the twenty-three years he has been in charge of the Spurs, the rest of the teams have changed coaches more than 230 times. His contract ends next year, and although he has hinted that he will continue, it is not one hundred percent safe.

Jeff Van Gundy, former coach of the Knicks and Rockets, wanted his players to be machines that only cared about basketball and women. Pop , quite the opposite. A cultured man, he asks his boys questions such as whether Saddam Hussein had weapons of mass destruction, or who fought against the British in the First Boer War (the Republic of South Africa). And hope they know the answers.







