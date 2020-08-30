Stop from LaLiga to Messi

Look not for posters of Javier Tebas on the walls of the home of Leo Messi. If anything, a target to throw darts at him. The current president of The league, who in 2005 as legal advisor to the Alaves and vice president of the LFP He denounced and denied the Argentine’s professional record when he was at a youth age, he now clings to the feet of that same teenager, turned into a football divinity at 33, so that his business does not end in ruin.

First was Neymar who ran away to France attracted by the millions of PSG and for a project that took him away from the shadow of Messi precisely; later it was Christian

Ronaldo who changed Madrid for Juventus, partly seduced by the benign conditions of the Italian treasury; and now it is Messi who has decided to leave Spain tempted by City and the Premier, a leading competition in terms of planetary audience that only needs the icing on the part of the Argentine to further distance itself from its European competitors. LaLiga, without Messi, would be left naked, without the great lure with which to export its product abroad. It would be like traveling the world without an ambassador.









The statement issued yesterday by LaLiga is worth reproducing in its entirety. “In relation to the different interpretations (some of them contradictory to each other) published in recent days in different media, related to the contractual situation of the player Lionel Andrés Messi with the FC Barcelona, LaLiga considers it convenient to clarify that, once the player’s contract with his club has been analyzed: the contract is currently in force and has a termination clause applicable to the event that Lionel Andrés Messi decided to urge the early unilateral termination of the same, carried out in accordance with to article 16 of Royal Decree 1006/1985, of June 26, which regulates the special employment relationship of professional athletes. In compliance with the applicable regulations, and following the corresponding procedure in these cases, LaLiga will not carry out the prior visa process for the player to be removed from the federation if they have not previously paid the amount of said clause ”.





Italy has Cristiano, France has Neymar and the Premier wants Messi; LaLiga would be left with nothing

The first public statement in the colossal mess that Messi faces, who wants to leave, with the Barça board, who wants to retain him, has therefore been from LaLiga, an interested party because their earnings are at stake and aligned with Barcelona because it is about of the employers of the clubs. That its positioning in the case is not a surprise does not mean that it is not transcendent. Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barça president, gets from LaLiga a powerful crutch in his attempt to stop the march of the best footballer on the planet. His thesis that the contract is valid until 2021 is reinforced, and that of Messi’s advisers loses strength, no matter how much yesterday Zero Wave will join the Ser string by ensuring that in the last season the player can leave unilaterally without making any payment. In reality, little or nothing has changed. Barcelona’s legal services insist that Messi should have notified his goodbye before June 10 as stated in the signed document, and not on August 25, the date on which he arrived at the offices of the Camp Nou the first burofax of the lawyers representing Argentina.









Bartomeu and his board of directors are not going to give in. They insist that Ronald Koeman he wants Messi on his team and that the contract is clear. The position of the Argentine has not changed either. It happens that the clubs that can potentially take over their services, in the case of Manchester City, they know that they risk a complaint from Barça, before the FIFA and ordinary justice, if they take Messi without negotiating. And the Barça, to negotiate, does not think to do it.





The club has not decided if it will sanction the Argentine

Leo Messi did not go to the club’s facilities to undergo the PCR tests with the rest of his teammates. Presumably, he will not appear at the training sessions that open the preseason as of today. An absence of this type is punishable by the opening of the file and the consequent sanction. The club, yesterday, had not made a decision.







