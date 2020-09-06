Sterling relieves England in the Nations League

Iceland, the team that cut off the England at Euro 2016, he came close to embittering the English this Saturday at the



UEFA Nations League

and only a penalty in added time saved Gareth Southgate’s men, who also saw the Icelanders miss a maximum penalty. The match, decided by two penalties in added time, one scored by England and the other missed by Iceland, had hardly any scoring chances and went from a horrific first half to an almost worse second.

A draw could satisfy Iceland, but not England, who after ten months out of international football returned with a dull, bland image and unable to avenge with determination those who fell in a humiliating way in Nice four years ago. During the first 45 minutes, the English were content with having the ball and Iceland only created danger from set pieces with a foul and a corner that ended in nothing. Iceland’s defense, which was practically made up of eleven players, simply waited behind, repelling the timid and uncreative internships from England.













Slain

England won when playing with ten for the expulsion of Walker

On top of that, bad luck joined forces with Gareth Southgate’s men, who scored a cross at the far post that Harry Kane rushed to clinch. However, with no time for celebrations, the linesman annulled the goal for offside. The repetition soon exposed the assistant, since the illegal position did not exist, but the absence of VAR in Reykjavik kept the game going with the initial 0-0 in the bland first half.

Only the most optimistic were confident that Iceland would try to do something else in the second 45 minutes. Without any kind of pressure, the Nordics remained sheltered behind and hoping that a midfield led by Eric Dier and James Ward-Prowse would not generate danger. In the end, England’s chances were lost when Jadon Sancho or Raheem Sterling ran out of angle on either side and with two or three Icelanders in front.

Kyle Walker is expelled

(Haflidi Breidfjord / Getty)



Faced with the powerlessness of not overcoming the Icelandic wall, one of the players who suffered the blushing elimination in France blew himself up. Walker, who already had a yellow card for the first half, threw himself like crazy to the ground and committed a foul that earned him the second card. On the street. The truth is that the script hardly changed. Iceland dared a little more, but giving the draw for good, and England was not affected much by the expulsion, because it was still unable to penetrate the three defensive lines mounted by Iceland.









But in a corner kick in the last minute, Ingason blocked a shot from Sterling with one hand and the referee awarded the penalty. Sterling himself converted it, but it wasn’t all said. Iceland had one last pitch left in the area and Gomez knocked down an English striker. The referee saw it, decreed a penalty and Bjarnason sent it over the crossbar. The English left Reykjavik with the three points and lead Group B with a win while waiting for Denmark and Belgium to play.





Data sheet

0 – Iceland: Halldorsson; Hermannsson, Ingason, Arnason, Magnusson; Traustason (Hallfredsson, m.66), Bjarnason, Palsson, Thorsteinsson (Sigurdsson, m.66), Gudmundsson and Bodvarsson.

1 – England: Pickford; Trippier, Rice, Gomez, Walker; Dier, Ward-Prowse, Foden (Ings, m.68), Sancho (Alexander-Arnold, m.73); Sterling and Kane (Greenwood, m.78).

Goal: 0-1, m.90: Sterling, from penalty.

Referee: Srdjan Jovanovic (SRB). He expelled Ingason (m.89) by the locals and admonished Gomez (m.92) and expelled Walker (m.71) by the visitors.

Incidents: Match corresponding to matchday 1 of the Nations League played at the Laugardalsvöllur stadium (Reykjavik) behind closed doors.







