Spectacular double for Ineos in the last alpine stage

The Polish Michal Kwiatkowski claimed victory in the eighteenth stage of the Tour de Francia 2020, a day of great tactical actions, very moving, which also brought an end of those that are remembered, with two Ineos runners, the winner and Richard Carapaz shoulder to shoulder celebrating the victory and crossing the line together, in the purest style that Bernard Hinault and Greg Lemond showed at the Alpe d’Huez in 1986. After the two Ineos cyclists came the select group with Roglic, Pogacar and Supermán López, the podium of the Tour. Landa and Mas were also there, but not Rigoberto Urán or Adam Yates, who fell in the general classification. The two Spaniards climb positions (now they are fifth and sixth) and they were able to hunt one more game, because Richie Porte was cut many kilometers because of a puncture in the section dirt road but he finally managed to save the situation.









Mikel Landa emptied himself again to reverse the situation and with gregarious ahead he launched a hard attack in the final part of Glières, but it did not go beyond half a minute of rent and the Jumbo ended up neutralizing him shortly before the top. However, the attack from Alava and a harsh change of pace by Mas shortly after were the keys to breaking the group. There Yates and Urán were annulled. Perhaps more collaboration was lacking when Porte suffered the puncture, but there was no understanding between the leaders of the ranks, even though both Landa and Mas asked for help to open more space and prevent Porte from returning. They did not find her and the Australian from the Trek saved a very delicate situation.

“It is a pity that before there were no stages like this,” said Landa. “We have tried but there was no help. With Mas we were doing well, but Miguel Ángel López did not want to give a hand and the rest were not interested, they are already worth the differences. Anyway, I’m moving up two places and it’s not bad either, “analyzed the Bahrain chief of ranks who also acknowledged that” I don’t like to attack due to a puncture, but a race is a race.









The stage started on this occasion with a very large break, there were teams like Movistar and Ineos that even put four runners in the attacking group and in the case of Ineos, the play went out of their way. Little by little, the succession of mountain difficulties placed each one in their place and a quartet of attackers broke away, leaving the rest of the fugitives behind. Carapaz and Kwiatkowski for Ineos, Pello Bilbao for Bahrain and Marc Hirschi, the Swiss winner at Sarran, for Sunweb.







It’s a pity that there weren’t stages like this before “







Mikel Landa

Bahrain cyclist







At each mountain pass the same scene occurred: a fight between Carapaz and Hirschi to pass in the lead and victory for the Swiss, much to Carapaz’s despair. What was happening? Simply that the prize of the mountain was in the air and this stage was practically the last chance to score points. Hirschi took the top prize at the Cormet de Roselend and at the fourth level of the Villes. And again the same at the top of Saisies, a second of almost 15 kilometers. Then the Ecuadorian from Ineos, what a fantastic runner, decided to try something else and attacked on the descent of this last pass. Carapaz opened a small gap and Hirschi leaped like a spring in pursuit. So much was his determination that he kissed the ground in a curve to the left and was left off the hook.









From there, despite Hirschi’s determination to return to the top, a growing margin was opened. Ahead Carapaz and Kwiatkowski collaborated thoroughly, with Bilbao watching him calmly at the wheel. At the next stop, Aravis, Carapaz passed first. Hirschi lost almost a minute and more than four survivors of the day’s break were circulating, with people like Herrada, Luis León Sánchez, Verona, De Gendt … The squad, led at all times by the Jumbo, then lost almost 9 Much further behind was another group, the sprinters. The race was structured and it was clear that victory was in the hands of the Biscayan and the Ineos couple, but Bilbao could not resist the rhythm of their rivals and fell off the hook to wait for Landa and give their leader a hand.





Landa and Mas continue to climb positions and are already fifth and sixth overall





Carapaz and Kwiatkowski had such a comfortable income that the distribution of victory came into play. Who should give it to his partner? The two were seen talking, Kwiatkowski especially communicating with the director’s car and in the end they gave each other a slap on the back and it was the Pole who was chosen. Neither one nor the other had any victory on the Tour. “It was Carapaz who told me to win, that he has already achieved the mountain jersey. He is an extraordinary partner, ”Kwiatkowski explained.





















