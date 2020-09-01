Spain is already preparing for the Nations League matches in Las Rozas

The players of the Spanish selection They are already in the Ciudad del Fútbol of Las Rozas to prepare the matches against Germany and Ukraine of the UEFA Nations League. The 24 players called up by Luis Enrique They will exercise in the coming days at the federation’s facilities before flying to German lands.

The national team will face the Teutons in an official match in Stuttgart on September 3 and will subsequently return to Spain to face the Ukraine team on September 6 at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium in Real Madrid’s Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas. The other team in group 4 is Switzerland.

















They will be two duels that will mark the future of Spain in the newcomer competition, which begins its second edition. Luis Enrique, on his return to the Spanish team, has summoned up to seven new players compared to the previous list, made by the previous coach, Roberto Moreno, in the month of November.

Ansu Fati (Barça), Eric García (M. City), Adama Traoré (Wolves), Ferran Torres (M. City), Unai Simón (Athletic), Óscar Rodríguez (Real Madrid) and Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) are the players that could debut in the next matches in addition to Sergio Reguilón, who had already entered a call-up but has not yet played with the senior team.

“Everyone has to take a step forward in Spain. There is a group objective that everyone has. I will demand performance from the 17-year-olds and the 32-year-olds. I want them to do what they have shown with their teams and even improve it with Spain ”, Luis Enrique warned when he gave the call on the requirement in the Spanish team.









Ferran Torres makes his debut with the absolute.

(twitter / @ SeFutbol)



In the last hours, Villarreal forward Gerard Moreno has joined the group, taking over from Mikel Oyarzabal. The Real Sociedad player has tested positive for coronavirus and is therefore in quarantine, unable to attend the concentration of the Spanish team.







