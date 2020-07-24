Snow melts at Winter Games

The Olympic family hears the term, Sochi games, those of 2014, and he begins to tremble.

Those Games had really gone wrong for him.

Through Sochi 2014 we learned that Russia had been practicing a state doping system for some time, a plan that directed Gregori Rodchenkov, scientist now a refugee somewhere in the United States: is threatened with death.

“If any of this is true, the perpetrator will receive absolute punishment,” Vladimir Putin had said in 2015.

, available on Netflix, the documentary that dives into all this history.









The weather did not help Sochi 2014 either.

It was hot in the spa town. Many spectators wore short sleeves when leaning out of the stands: frequently, the thermometer was around 16ºC.

That gave food for thought.

Wasn’t it a Winter Games?

“Luckily, there is artificial snow …” Brandon Miller, CNN meteorologist, wrote in those days.

The issue of heat in Sochi raised the alarm in the mind of David Goldblatt, an aware thinker in the fight for climate change, from whose reflections came a disheartening report: Playing Against the Clock: Global Sport, the Climate Emergency and The Case for Rapid Change.

Or what is the same: the fight against climate change and its impact on the world of sports.

The Olympic rings, at the Makomanai Ice Arena, during the closing of the Winter Games in Sapporo’72: the city aspires to the 2030 Games, just like Pirineus-Barcelona and Salt Lake City (AP)



Heartbreaking report?

It is: its conclusions tell us that only half of the venues that have hosted some Winter Games will be able to host others from 2050. 10 of the 19 cities would fall.









And Sochi would also fall …

“Right now, Sochi could never host a new winter edition,” says Goldblatt.





“Perhaps, the Winter Games are the most important challenge for sport due to climate change”

Goldblatt is covered in the report:

“Of course, climate change is not uniform. But one of its main consequences is that the average temperature will rise throughout the planet. And in mountainous areas, the scene of most winter sports, the increase in temperature will mean less snow, less rainfall and a faster melting process“The study points out.

Goldblatt recalls that there had already been complaints at the 2010 Vancouver Games, whose temperatures at Cypress Mountain, with a record-breaking heat at times, “posed a challenge for organizers and infrastructure.”

“Sochi was even hotter than Vancouver,” Goldblatt recalls.

And he adds that in the tests of alpine skiing, snowboarding and freestyle, the lack of snow had caused most of the medals were at the hands of the competitors that came out in the first ten turns: “They were able to descend on the most compact snow, a snow that was degrading rapidly as more skiers descended.”









“Possibly, the Winter Games are the most important challenge facing the world of sport in relation to climate change,” says the study, in whose opinion the scenario is going to get worse: in 2080, just six venues could repeat their Winter Games.







