Skater Lara van Ruijven dies at 27

The world of skating is mourning after learning of the death of the skater Lara van Ruijven to the 27 years. The Dutch, who was bronze in the 2018 Winter Olympics, died this Friday in a hospital in the French town of Perpignan after failing to overcome an autoimmune disease.

The Dutch was in the city of southern France along with the rest of the Dutch team when on June 25 he entered the medical center with "serious health problems, according to the Dutch Skating Federation. Four days later she had to enter an Intensive Care Unit and an artificial coma was induced.













Once hospitalized, “an autoimmune reaction led to serious complications. Internal bleeding, especially in the brain, quickly worsened the situation, “said the federation. The two operations to which she was subjected could not prevent the fatal news and Van Ruijven passed away accompanied by his loved ones. “It is surreal, horrible news,” said Netherlands coach Jeroen Otter. “His loss will be felt in the world of sports, it is a very hard blow for our team,” he added.

The athlete won bronze at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating relay category. She was proclaimed world champion a year later in the 500-meter test of the World Short Track held in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Lara van Ruijven, Olympic medalist in 2018. (David Gray / Reuters)



One of her colleagues, gold medalist Suzanne Schulting, expressed her condolences from her personal Twitter account. Rest in peace dear Lara. You once told me, before the start of my debut in the European Championship final, that everything was going to be all right. I told you the same thing two weeks ago, but it didn't work. I'll miss you. I love you, "wrote Schulting.








