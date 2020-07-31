Sevilla rules out more positives after a new round of PCR tests

Positive for coronavirus



Nemanja Gudelj set off alarms on the Sevilla FC for fear of a regrowth within the Seville staff that would have jeopardized participation in the Europa League. The Andalusian entity, however, has announced that there are no more contagions in the team, between players, coaches and employees, after the completion of new PCR tests.

After knowing the positive of the Serbian player, the Nervión club made a first round of tests to the team last Monday in which all the results were negative and this Thursday, after submitting new tests to all the members of the squad, Sevilla has confirmed that there are no more infections.













Europa League

In this way, the pupils of Julen Lopetegui will resume training this Thursday afternoon, although “individually” to avoid risks. Previously, Seville “carried out disinfection tasks at the facilities, strictly following the protocols established for these situations”.

Gudelj, the only positive of Sevilla (AFP)



For his part, Gudelj remains at home isolated from the rest of the workforce, as marked by LaLiga, and will only rejoin the team dynamics when a new PCR test confirms that he is no longer a carrier of the virus. Sevilla have carried out a new round of tests today and are planning to repeat the process on Saturday and Monday before traveling to Germany for the Europa League match.

The Sevilla club will resume its participation in the European competition on August 6 in Duisburg against Roma in the round of 16. Due to the pandemic, the Europa League will be played in a single match in stadiums without an audience and always in German lands. The venues will be Cologne, Duisburg, Düsseldorf and Gelsenkirchen.













Almería and Zaragoza are in a similar situation, since both teams reported a positive for coronavirus in their workforce. Both Andalusians and Aragonese are classified for a playoff promotion to First that is still in the air for the two positives and the outbreak in the Fuenlabrada squad.







