Sevilla reports a positive for coronavirus in its staff

He Sevilla has announced that one of the members of the first team squad, between players and coaches, has given positive for coronavirus in the latest PCR tests. The entity from Seville, however, clarifies that the “affected person is asymptomatic, in good health and is isolated at home.”

Following the contagion, the club has informed all the competent authorities and has suspended training. On the other hand, it has proceeded to carry out new individual tests on all members of the staff to rule out more positives. In the first results all the participants have given negative and the results of a second test will be known on Thursday.













The match against Roma, in one week

The Andalusian club has suspended training until ruling out more positives

If the PCR tests do not detect a new positive, Sevilla will return to training on Thursday “individually and with all applicable measures.” It is the third positive in Spanish football in the last hours after the contagion of Mariano Díaz, at Real Madrid, and that of a member of the Almería squad.

In the same way as the Madrid and Andalusian team, Sevilla has not yet finished the season. The rojiblancos will resume the Europa League in just eight days with the first leg of the round of 16 against Roma in an atypical final phase to be played in Germany. The contagion in the Sevilla squad puts the match against the Italians in check.

Banega in training with Sevilla. (Getty)



It should be remembered that Éver Banega, during his vacation period, was hunted just a few days ago without a mask in a Valencia nightclub that was later closed by a regrowth of 12 coronavirus infections. For the moment, the Hispano club has not released the identity of the player carrying the virus.









It is not the first time that Banega has had a lack of discipline since the outbreak of the pandemic. The Argentinean participated in a meeting with his companions Ocampos, De Jong and Mudo Vázquez in May when in Spain, which was in the initial process of lack of confidence, the meetings of more than ten people were totally prohibited.







