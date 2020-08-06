Sevilla exhibits against Roma and enters the Europa League quarters

If the almost three weeks of inactivity of the Spanish teams before facing their return to European competitions cast any doubt on their performance, the Sevilla this Thursday he was in charge of clearing them with an impressive determination, giving wings to the next to enter the fray such as Real Madrid (Friday) and Barcelona (Saturday). The team led by Julen Lopetegui, tireless in the band jumping and screaming, sneaked with authority into the quarterfinals of the Europa League after defeating a helpless Roma, who sealed his vacation passport.

The tie was decided to a single match after being suspended at the time due to the health crisis and in a neutral stadium like the Duisburg MSV. The second European competition has chosen Germany to define its champion and Sevilla will not even have to move from town since next Tuesday they will play the quarterfinals, also in a single match and also in Duisburg.













In Duisburg

Sevilla will play the quarterfinals on Tuesday

Sevilla’s exhibition places him without a doubt with the favorite lineup in a competition such as the Europa League, in which he has traditionally performed so well. Roma, who were facing the clash in good shape, were overcome from the initial whistle of the tolerant Kuipers and left a rather poor image despite their final attempts to get into the game, with much more faith than football. Sevilla not only displayed a great game but also demonstrated an imposing physique, which catapulted him into quarters.

The En-Nesyri Control (POOL / EFE)



A physicist like the one you treasure Reguilon, who ended up busting a static treadmill during confinement to the disbelief of the nets, a workout that paid off at the MSV Arena. After 20 minutes, the Madrid sprinter threw a diagonal with the ball that left Bruno Peres petrified and then overtook Ibañez with the same ease to cross the ball against Pau López, whose work was limited to picking up the ball from the back of the net . Shortly before, the crossbar had given him a hand after Koundé’s header, which also had an offside goal annulled in the final stretch.









Sevilla resolved the shock even in the first half, its staging was exquisite, after an exhibition of power from Ocampos who gave the goal to A-Nesyri. Although Roma threatened to react after the break, more by faith than football, Mkhitaryan’s cross shot was his best option, he could do little against the good work of Sevilla. The best team qualified for fourth.





Datasheet

2 – Sevilla: Bonus; Jesús Navas, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Reguilón; Fernando, Joan Jordán; Ocampos (Franco Vázquez, m.96), Éver Banega, Suso (Munir, m.67); and En-Nesyri (De Jong, m.93).

0 – Roma: Pau López; Mancini, Ibáñez, Kolarov (Gonzalo Villar, m.78); Bruno Peres, Cristante, Diawara (Carles Pérez, m.57), Spinazzola; Mhkitaryan, Zaniolo (Pellegrini, m.57) and Dzeko.

Goals: 1-0, M.22: Reguilón. 2-0, M.44: En-Nesyri.

Referee: Björn Kuipers (The Netherlands). He sent a red card in the 97th minute to the Roma Mancini player (m.97), for elbowing an opponent. In addition, he admonished the Romanists Kolanov (m.48 +) and Pellegrini (m.86) and the sevillistas Diego Carlos (m.61) and Joan Jordán (m.92).









Incidents: Round of 16 knockout round of the Europa League played in a single game and behind closed doors at the MSV Arena in Duisburg (Germany). Before the meeting, a minute of silence was observed for the victims of the covid-19 pandemic.







