Sevilla come back to United and get into the final

He Sevilla defeated in Cologne Manchester United and got into the end of lto Europa League that will play on Friday against the winner of the semifinal that takes place today Monday between el Inter Milan and the Shakhtar. The party did not disappoint. Played from power to power, either of them could tip it in their favor. Al Sevilla supported him in his worst moments Moroccan goalkeeper Bono, author of a few stops at the beginning of the second half that made the English desperate.

The victory of Lopetegui’s team had the merit of having to overcome an early goal by United, a penalty committed as against Wolverhampton by Diego Carlos, which this time the rival took advantage of. If Bono saved Raúl Jiménez’s penalty, he couldn’t do anything about the launch of Bruno Fernandes, right now United’s fittest player.













Missing talent

Pogba is far from his level

Solskjaer’s team, which finished third in the Premier, remains a collection of talents who sometimes give the impression of playing with the handbrake on. It is a bit the case of Pogba, to whom no one can dispute his quality and an irrepressible stride and who, nevertheless, goes unnoticed in many phases of the match.

At United, De Gea was the starter, the surprise in the starting line-up since the man from Toledo hadn’t been around for quite some time. At Sevilla, Lopetegui started with the same team that came out against Roma and Wolverhampton, a solid team behind and managed in the center of the field by Ever Banega. With Lucas Ocampo at the top despite his physical discomfort that prevented him from finishing.





Another penalty

Diego Carlos again committed another maximum penalty

The beginning of the game was bad for Sevilla. A play between Rashford and Martial ended in the ninth minute on a penalty by Diego Carlos, who overstepped the brakes and dropped Rashford when the Englishman had already kicked. Bruno Fernandes scored it with a shot through the squad.

From the goal against Sevilla he advanced lines. He was not daunted and the game became a give and take with constant arrivals in the two areas, United’s most dangerous.





The match

Suso scored the tying goal











However, the one who achieved the goal was Sevilla, who in the 26th minute took oil from a very good internship by Reguilón for their band. The Madrilenian took out a center that no one came to defend on behalf of United and the former Milan player Suso appeared there to beat De Gea with a shot hitting the post.

The game hardened with the draw, but the break was reached without further alterations.

The second part began with a United overturned on the Bono area. Sevilla went through a tremendous burden. Bono made up to three impossible saves on spikes from very close.





The changes

Julen Lopetegui was right with the substitutions

The onslaught of the English team stopped as the first quarter passed. It was practically impossible to maintain that rhythm and Sevilla was sticking their heads out little by little. Lopetegui changed players and it turned out well. They left En Nesyri and the limping Ocampos for Munir and the Dutchman Luuk De Jong. The entrance of the ex of the Barça was fundamental because it oxygenated the game of his and the United already had to play with an eye in the rear-view mirror. Then Mudo Vázquez came in for Suso, another key player to retain the ball in the center of the field.









With the game balanced, United entered the last quarter of an hour more tired because Solskjaer had not made any changes. I was going to pay dearly for it.





The winning goal

De Jong scored 2-1 in 78

In the 78th minute, in one of Sevilla’s few approaches to the De Gea area, the winning goal came for the Sevillans. As in his old days, Jesús Navas ran the right wing and hit a center that De Jong took advantage of to score ahead of the centrals.

From there Solskjear made all possible changes, but Sevilla defended themselves with order and did not go through any difficulties. On Friday he will seek his sixth Europa League. It is your competition.







