Sevilla beat Wolverhampton and get into the semifinals

Sevilla overcame overcame in Duisburg a weak start and in the second half he beat a rocky Wolverhampton that he had in the former Barça player Adama Traoré to your best player. The victory allows the Andalusian team to get into the semifinals of the Europa League, a competition of which it is king, as it has won it five times.

Nuno’s team had its best chance shortly after starting, in the twelfth minute, in an Adama run that ended up on the ground after being tripped in the area by Diego Carlos. Raúl Jiménez, a former Atlético penalty player, had a fatal shot, who had converted eight in a row, and this time the shot was through the center, easy for Moroccan Bono.













Overwhelming dominance

Seventy percent possession for Sevilla

Sevilla recovered little by little and began to dominate the ball, with an Ever Banega owner and lord of the midfield. I don’t think it’s dangerous because it was very horizontal, but the first half ended with an overwhelming dominance: 70% of possession for Julen Lopetegui’s men.

Sevilla started the second half better. He continued with possession, but he advanced meters and got much closer to the English area. Wolves only had the option of retreating back and throwing balls up for Raúl Jiménez or Adama.

Sevilla’s chances began to arrive after the first quarter. He had it first En Nesyri, but he finished weak. The next was a Koundé header that went high. At 76, Banega launched a free-kick in front of the area and Rui Patricio avoided the goal

The last quarter of an hour was a siege. Sevilla turned to the rival goal to avoid reaching extra time. Nuno retired a very tired Adama by Jota, another former mattress maker. At 84 Lopetegui made his first changes: Vázquez and De Jong entered through Jordán and En Nesyri.













The decisive move

A center from Banega and a header from Lucas Ocampos

When extra time was already called, Sevilla’s goal arrived, in 87. Banega crossed and Ocampos headed very well to a corner that Rui Patricio could not reach. A goal that was worth its weight in gold. Sevilla advance to the semifinals in their competition. Manchester United awaits him for a place in the final.







