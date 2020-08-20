Seven novelties on Luis Enrique’s list to face Germany and Ukraine

Almost ten months after their last game, the Spanish soccer team will return to competition and will do so with many changes, at least in the call. The Spanish coach, Luis Enrique, has drawn up a list with many young players where the debut of up to seven footballers.

Ansu Fati (Barça), Eric García (M. City), Adama Traoré (Wolves), Ferran Torres (M. City), Unai Simón (Athletic), Óscar Rodríguez (Real Madrid) and Mikel Merino (Real Sociedad) will be summoned with the senior for the first time in his career to prepare for the UEFA Nations League matches against Germany in Stuttgart on September 3, and against Ukraine on September 6 at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. Except for Traoré, the rest of the debutants were regulars in the sub-21 squad.









In the case of Traoré, he was already summoned in the last list of November to replace the injured Rodrigo, when Robert Moreno was in charge, but a muscular problem prevented him from traveling with the Red to play the matches against Malta and Romania to qualify for the Eurocup. 2020, which was finally postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic.

On the other hand, highlights the absence of the Barcelona player Jordi Alba and the mattress Saúl, two regulars of the Spanish team. In the case of the full-back, Luis Enrique did not include him in the first calls of his first stage at the helm of Spain but eventually he ended up being a regular in the team.

Ansu Fati will travel with the absolute. (AP)













With respect to the last call, the goalkeeper Pau López also fell; defenders Iñigo Martínez, Raúl Albiol, and Juan Bernat; the midfielder Santi Cazorla; and forwards Gerard Moreno, Paco Alcácer and Álvaro Morata.

Also notable among those called is the return of Marco Asensio, absent in the Spanish ranks all the previous season due to a serious knee injury. The Mallorcan returned to the pitch with Real Madrid last June, when the Santander League resumed after a long break due to the pandemic.





Call for Spain:

Goalkeepers: David De Gea, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Unai Simón

Defenses: Jesús Navas, Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Pau Torres, Diego Llorente, José Gayá, Sergio Reguilón and Eric García.

Midfielders: Fabián Ruiz, Thiago Alcántara, Sergio Busquets, Rodri, Mikel Merino, Dani Olmo and Óscar Rodríguez.

Forwards: Rodrigo, Mikel Oyarzábal, Adama Traoré, Marco Asensio, Ansu Fati and Ferran Torres.







