Setien vs. Flick, fall on your feet or face down

Only three coaches have won the Champions League in the last twenty years without having started the season in the team that became champions. The last was Zinédine Zidane, who after relieving Benítez in January 2016 led Madrid to win the Milan final when not even five months had passed. Before, Di Matteo also achieved it with Chelsea, after replacing Vilas-Boas (2011-12), and Del Bosque, who took over the team after Toshack’s dismissal in November, again for the white club (1999-00 ). They will try to join that unexpected and early riser success in Lisbon Quique Setien and Hans-Dieter Fick, the coaches of Barcelona and Bayern, who are measured on Friday in From light.









If Setién was chosen (not the first option) by Bartomeu in January to replace Ernesto Valverde as a result of the elimination in the Spanish Super Cup that was played in Arabia (2-3), Hansi Flick took command in Munich at early November when the Bavarian club decided to dispense with Niko Kovac. The 5-1 that Eintracht endorsed him was the straw that broke the camel’s back.





Together they won the World Cup in 2014

The Bayern coach played at home and the stars knew him well from his work in the national team

However, the landing of both technicians with the parachute has been opposite. One, the German, fell on his feet in the locker room while the Cantabrian came face to face with reality.

To Setién, 61, the offer from Barça came walking among the cows of his town. He took a leading team in the League, classified for the eighth of the Champions League and live in the Cup and currently his only option is the orejona. In fact, his continuity, despite having a contract until 2021, goes through raising the “beautiful and desired” cup. Flick, for his part, received Bayern fourth, four points behind the leaders and won the Bundesliga title three days before the end of the competition. In Lisbon he is looking for the treble, like Heynckes in 2013, with the peace of mind of being renewed until 2023.









Cruyffista at heart, the Barcelona coach did not know the house, or the club, or the squad and their insides. That’s the big difference with Flick, which has the advantage that he was never seen as a stranger … because he was not.

The Bayern coach, now 55, was also a midfielder and played five courses for the Bavarian giant (between 1985 and 1990). He shared a team with Matthäus, Brehme, Augenthaler, Kohler or Reuter, and was proclaimed four times league champion and one of the Pokal. In other words, he was a man linked to the institution. But it is also that he had a relationship with the great stars of the current team since he was Löw’s assistant in the German team from 2006 to 2014, the year in which Neuer, Müller and Boateng won the World Cup in Brazil. Among other things, in the team he was in charge of strategy. Flick is pictured picking up the world cup, hugged by Bierhoff, near Khedira.

Bayern returned to him last summer to have him in their portfolio in case the bet on Kovac, another former player, did not work. And the relief was not at all traumatic when it happened. Of 33 games he has only lost two and has drawn one – the only one that has not won in 2020.









That communion contrasts with Setién’s uneven passage through the Camp Nou. As soon as he arrived, he knew that he could not count on Suárez or Dembélé, both of whom were long-term injuries. Up to three times he has tried to get the players to adapt to the defense of three and 3-5-2, but footballers are more comfortable at 4-3-3 or with Messi as playmaker. Suárez has pouted him in some change. In addition, he wanted to apologize for the ways of Eder Sarabia, his right hand, in some moments of tension. By the way, the second on Flick is called Hermann Gerland and he has been working in the sports city on Säbener Strasse for more than 20 years. Another old acquaintance.







