Setien on the Champions: “I do not know if I will be, I hope so”

He did not lose a League match at the Camp Nou since November 11, 2018 against Betis, a team that Quique Setién was coaching. The current Barça coach has faced the press conference after the defeat against Osasuna and the championship that Real Madrid has won, assuming his responsibility and leaving his future in the Champions League in the air.

“I do not know if I will be there, I hope so,” said Setien, who tried to reduce the tension of Leo Messi’s statements, with a “I would not throw everything to the ground. It is the frustration of the moment, which means losing a League. Now after Vitoria we will have a few days off and I’m sure the team will return clean to face that tournament with maximum energy and to work and improve. ”















Setién and Messi (ALBERT GEA / Reuters)



In his line of prudence and of wanting to calm things down, Setién defined the defeat against Osasuna as “an unfair defeat” although he assumed that the irregularity of Barcelona has led the team to lose the domestic championship in favor of Real Madrid. “We have let ourselves lose points against the rival, whose level has been very high. I did not expect the two teams to win every game I have always said and they have, they have 10 and they have one left. ”







