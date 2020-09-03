Sergio Ramos: “Messi has earned the right to decide his future”

Sergio Ramos has it clear, Messi has earned the right to decide his future at Barça and although he recognizes that he does not like him to leave, he understands that the Argentine can do so after so many years of service to the culé club. “Messi has earned the respect of deciding his future, I don’t know if he is doing it in the best way, but for Spanish football, for Barcelona and for those of us who want to win with the best on the field, we would like him to stay here. ”, He explained.

“Leo makes the Spanish league and his team better, he makes the classic more beautiful, he is one of the best players in the world and he has earned respect in deciding his future. For us it is not a worrying news ”, explained the captain of Real Madrid.















Ramos will be one of the headlines tomorrow against Germany, in the match that the National Team must play in the UEFA Nations League. The captain assured that it was a joy that Luis Enrique returned to lead the group. “That he comes back is a tremendous joy, he is a great coach, his record defines him, after the misfortune he had is a joy, I think he will get the best performance from all of us and we are very happy that he leads this project” , he pointed.









Regarding the many changes that Luis Enrique has made, he considers that “the more we know each other, the better when it comes to playing. The coach does his tests, but due to the calendar and the pandemic there are not many opportunities. The time when we won everything, we were a block that since 2006 we were almost always the same. At that time I was the young man, now I have to lead to be the campitan. Little by little we will have the same identity, they are new but we are all hungry to win again, “he said.









Regarding the suitability of this tournament, the captain considers that “each one approaches it in a different way, I see it as a new opportunity. The season is very long, those of us who have been here for the longest have more decision-making power to come, I try to give my best every game, “he concluded.



