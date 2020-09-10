Semenya, after the resolution of justice: “They cannot rule my life”

The athlete Caster Semenya received a hard blow this past Tuesday when he learned that the Supreme Court of Switzerland has dismissed his appeal against the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics). A sentence that forces her to take medication if she wants to compete against women, due to her hyperandrogenism, to lower her testosterone levels.

It is the second judicial defeat of the South African, double Olympic champion and 800-meter world triple, who in May 2019 had already lost the case before the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and decided to resort to ordinary justice. At first the Swiss court had provisionally annulled the rule by which Semenya had to take medication to jump onto the track, but finally it has positioned itself in favor of the Federation.













“What I’m saying is that I may have failed against them, (but) the truth is that I won this battle a long time ago. Review my achievements and you will understand ”





”Easy, people. A man can change the rules but that man cannot rule my life. What I’m saying is that I may have failed against them, (but) the truth is that I won this battle a long time ago. Review my achievements and you will understand. The doors can be closed, but not locked, ”Semenya said on social media.

The long conflict of more than two years began in April 2018, when the highest body in world athletics announced a new regulation that obliged athletes to keep testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter for a continuous period of at least six months to compete in events between 400 meters and one mile.

”Excluding female athletes or endangering their health just because of our natural abilities puts World Athletics on the wrong side of history. I will continue to fight for the human rights of the athletes, both on and off the tracks, until we can all run free as we were born ”, stressed Semenya.









Caster Semenya, in an athletics event.

For its part, the highest Swiss court stated that the CAS has the right to uphold the rules dictated by the international federation “to guarantee fair competition in certain disciplines of women’s athletics.” If not medicated, athletes “with dysfunctions in their sexual development”, as described by World Athletics, must change tests or compete as men.

“We welcome the Swiss Supreme Court’s decision to confirm our regulation on DSD athletes (with differences in sexual development) as legitimate and proportionate,” World Athletics stated.







