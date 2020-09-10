Sebastian Vettel to race Aston Martin F1 in 2021

The German Sebastian Vettel, four times world champion of Formula 1, will run in 2021 with Aston Martin in the return of the British team to the highest category of motorsport, as reported by the team. Vettel’s signing is a clear statement of the team’s ambition to establish itself as one of the most competitive in the competition.

The pedigree of a champion like the German pilot brings a new mentality to the team. He is one of the most established and respected drivers in world motorsport and knows what it takes to win at the highest level. Vettel has won 53 grands prix, placing him third on the all-time list, to which he has 67 podium finishes. He has been on the front row of the grid 101 times throughout his career, 57 of which were from pole position.















It's a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company.







His four consecutive world titles with Red bull racing between 2010 and 2013 and multiple Grand Prix victories with Ferrari In the years to come, Vettel’s experience and leadership qualities make him the perfect driver to help the team achieve its ambitions. “Everyone at Silverstone is very excited about this news. Sebastian is a proven champion and brings a winning mentality that matches our own ambitions for the future, “he said, in submitted statements, Otmasr Szafnauer, Aston Martin team manager.

The German pilot also spoke of his “new adventure”. “It is a new adventure for me with a truly legendary car company. I have been impressed by the results the team has achieved this year and I think the future looks even brighter. I have a lot of love for Formula One and my only motivation is to race at the front of the grid. Doing it with Aston Martin will be a great privilege ”, said Sebastián Vettel.









