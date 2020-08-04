‘Schwingen’, the Swiss also go to war

About the Swiss there are a lot of prejudices and stereotypes (whether or not they are unfounded is another story). Sufferers of native neighbors in Zurich or Geneva tell horror stories. Pulling the toilet bowl or setting the dishwasher after eight o’clock at night is almost considered a crime, and doing a flamenco stomping at any time of day on a wooden floor could lead to murder. At the end of the mythical Ferris wheel scene in the movie The third manHarry Lime (Orson Welles) tells Holly Martins (Joseph Cotten): “In Italy, during thirty years of Borgia rule, there was nothing but terror, wars and killings, but Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci and the Renaissance. In Switzerland, by contrast, the result of five hundred years of love, democracy and peace is simply the cuckoo clock. ”









Well, the Swiss are of course much more than the cuckoo clock, the chocolate, the punctual trains and the famous knives. And not everything is decided by referendum. They also fight, even if they have no army. They do it every summer, pandemic through, mainly in alpine villages of the German cantons, in tournaments or festivals of swing, which is the national sport. So much so that on one occasion the champion was named athlete of the year ahead of Roger Federer, who had won three Grand Slam tournaments.





Traditions

Fair play is exquisite and the winner of the fight wipes the sawdust off the loser’s back

He swing (in German it literally means turn, shake, wave) is the Swiss equivalent of Japanese sumo. It is a form of fighting that takes place in a ring with sawdust floor, twelve meters in diameter. The two opponents wear jute shorts over their clothing, and grab the rival’s by the back, where the belt meets. There are several techniques similar to those of judo to knock down the rival (with names as Germanic as wyberhaagge The skip), and the fight is won on points, or by having the enemy’s shoulders hit the ground while holding him with one hand.

short

.









If in football the decisions of the VAR are an incessant reason for controversy and almost always favor Real Madrid, in the swing Fans are frequently suspicious of the neutrality of the three referees (one in the ring and two at the table), but especially of those responsible for making the pairings, because except in the first round and the final (which the two wrestlers with the best accumulated score), are performed by hand, with suspicions of favoritism to the locals.

Among the participants, yes, the fair play It is exquisite, there are no protests, and the winner cleans the sawdust from the loser’s back at the end of the fight in recognition. It had better be that way, because they are very large types (although not as much as in sumo), who often exceed 1.90 in height and 140 kilos in weight, so it is better that they do not get angry. It is an amateur sport, with advertising and sponsorship prohibited both in clothing and in the stadium. But the champion of

Swiss Wrestling and Elder Festival

(the most important tournament, which is held every three years) is named swinging king or “king of swing”, He becomes a national celebrity and, with the help of a good agent, he can make a little money with ads.













Technical sport

The key to success is a mixture of technique, agility and strength, and the best fighters work in the field and in professions such as carpenters or bricklayers.

The key to success is a mixture of technique, agility and strength, and the best fighters work in the field and in professions such as carpenters or bricklayers. There are two types, sennenschwingers (fighters from rural areas, traditional and better), distinguished by a white or blue shirt and black pants, and gymnastics (from city sports clubs), who wear completely white. The national tournament is a true event. The one last year, played in Zug, brought together each of the three days (from Friday to Sunday) fifty thousand people in the stadium and another three hundred thousand in its surroundings, to continue the fights on giant television screens. The channels of the German cantons broadcast them live. There are no cash prizes, but items like rattles for cattle, microwave ovens or horseshoes, and a bull for the absolute winner.

In times of identity politics, the swing It is considered an element of national cohesion and a hymn to traditionalism and connection to the land. The American comedian Larry David said that the Swiss do not like to fight, and prefer others to do it for them while skiing and eating chocolate. But some do get into the ring.







