Schumacher is “in a vegetative state,” according to a Swiss neurosurgeon

Michael sSchumacher, the seven-time world champion of Formula 1 who crashed while skiing in December 2013, would be in “Vegetative state” according to the Zurich neurosurgeon Erich

Riederer. In the unpublished documentary “Michael Schumacher, in search of truth”(Michael Schumacher, in search of the truth), broadcast on Wednesday on French television RMC Story, the Swiss specialist believes that French doctors “took too long” to intervene.





“He’s breathing, his heart is beating, he can probably sit up and take small steps with help, but no more. I believe that that’s the best for him, ”says Professor Riederer





In these almost seven years since he crashed skiing at the station Méribel, in the French Alps, very little information about the health condition Schumacher has transcended. One of the few clear and direct statements are those of Professor Riederer, who doubt that the 51-year-old former German pilot recover.









When He is asked if he considers that Schumacher will return to the person he was before the accident, Riederer states “Really I do not think so”. “I think (Schumacher) is in a vegetative state, which means that he is awake but does not respond ”, says the teacher in the report, which inquires about the law of silence established by the family.

okay, but in a state of dependency: “She is breathing, her heart is beating, she can probably sit up and take small steps with help, but no more. I believe that that’s the best for him ”, explained the professor in the documentary.

french who treated him in the first instance in the hospital of Grenoble that fateful December 29, 2013. “Neurosurgeons always say ‘time is running out’, that is, you have to act fast. In my opinion, it took too long until the brain was relieved. If you let time pass, you are going to destroy brain substances ”, says the Swiss specialist.













According to the neurosurgeon, Schumacher’s great celebrity would have intimidated the French doctors of the Grenoble Hospital, which would have taken too long to proceed with the first operation two hours after the accident. “He is a well-known character. Did they wait too long? Probably yes, ”he says.

Very few people Schumacher’s surroundings have given signals about the condition of the former pilot, who spends his days between his Swiss residence and the paris hospital where have you subjected to a treatment regenerator with mother cells



to obtain an anti-inflammatory effect throughout the body. Among those who have referred to Michael, Jean Todt, the FIA ​​president and former German boss at Ferrari, revealed that Schumacher “is fighting; I hope the world can see it again soon. For this, both he and his family are working ”, said the French president.





In the documentary, it is claimed that the brain injury suffered by Schumacher was caused by the Go Pro camera that was stuck in his skull





In the documentary broadcast by the French private channel RMC Story, some collected witnesses offer hitherto unknown data. Among others, it is claimed that the neurocerebral injury suffered by Schumacher was due to contusion in the head that produced Go Pro camera that he wore in his helmet.







