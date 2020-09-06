Schedule and where to watch the Italian GP race, live

Stevenage’s has a total of five wins and if he adds another one this Sunday he will be the most successful of the event, breaking the tie with Michael Schumacher, who would also remain one of the 91 overalls that the

Kaiser.

👉 They will also be favored because Ferrari is in the doldrums and will not be, except for a last minute miracle, among the leaders in its first

race of

House, he

Italian GP.

Hamilton, who this year aspires to equal the seven titles that to date only the German Michael Schumacher captured, achieved his fifth win of the year last weekend, the eighty-ninth in the

F1, which places it only two behind the other great historical record of the

Kaiser.

The career of

Italian GP of

Formula 1 It will start at 3:00 p.m. (UTC + 2); The race will take place tomorrow, Sunday, September 6, at 3:10 p.m. (UTC +2).