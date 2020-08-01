Sarri does not believe in the miracle of Cristiano and gives the Golden Boot to Immobile

Ciro Immobile it’s new Golden Boot

in the absence of a day for the completion of the A league, since his only rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, four goals away, has not been called up by the Juventus coach, Maurizio Sarri, for the match against Roma. With the Scudetto In his pocket, the Portuguese, in any case, needed a miracle or a historical performance to win his fifth wound.

For his part, the Lazio forward will play his match against Napoli with the peace of mind of having sealed the individual award with 35 goals in his locker. Immobile went on to lead the race alone as Europe’s top scorer last day, when he broke the tie with Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.













To two goals

Immobile can beat Higuain’s record as all-time top scorer in a Serie A season

Ratified his first Golden Boot, Immobile will have a greater incentive if possible in the duel of the last day. The Italian is just one goal away from equaling Gonzalo Higuain as the all-time leading scorer in a season in Serie A. The Argentine scored 36 goals in 35 games for Napoli in the 2015/16 season.

In addition, Immobile has become the first Italian to win the Golden Boot since Francesco Totti did so in the 2006/07 season with a total of 26 goals. The Romanista succeeded that year to another transalpine player, since Luca Toni took the prize by scoring 31 goals with the Fiorentina shirt.

Ronaldo greets Sarri. (EFE)



Immobile enters a select group of strikers who have won the prestigious individual award, where Messi is the most awarded with six wound. The Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo, with four, have dominated the European goal statistics since 2008, with ten trophies out of 13 possible.

To date, only Diego Forlán in 2009 and Luis Suárez in 2016, plus another award for the Uruguayan shared with Ronaldo in 2014, have interrupted the dominance of Messi and Ronaldo. Now, Immobile sneaks into the reign of the two soccer giants, who in all likelihood will be back in the fight next year for the Golden Boot.







