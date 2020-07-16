Santander League Champion, live

👉 The country’s situation does not invite mass celebrations and the team will not go, as is tradition, to the La Cibeles spring to dedicate the title if they win it.

• XI of Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois; Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy; Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Rodrygo / Fede Valverde, Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema.

• XI of Villarreal: Sergio Asenjo; Mario Gaspar, Pau Torres, Raúl Albiol, Alberto Moreno, Zambo Anguissa, Vicente Iborra, Samu Chukwueze, Santi Cazorla; Paco Alcácer / Moi Gómez, Gerard Moreno.

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Areola and Altube.



Defenses: Carvajal, Militão, Ramos, Varane, Nacho and Mendy.



Midfielders: Kroos, Modric, Casemiro, Valverde and Isco.



Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Bale, Lucas Vázquez, Jović, Asensio, Brahim, Mariano, Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo.

⚠️ The objective would also be achieved if Barcelona does not win their match against Osasuna.

👉 “If something has taught us the

Real Madrid and his story is that we will always have moments to celebrate, so we will return to Cibeles (…) but not this time. ”

“Then the changes can also be decisive. We cannot just watch the last game. We have to focus on the

Real Madrid and get the best eleven possible, “he explained.

“Those who are better will face the opening match,” Calleja said, adding that he does not think about the final match of

LaLiga Santander at home against Eibar.

Since the resumption of the competition, Villarreal has been one of the teams with the best performance: it has had six wins, one draw and only two defeats in the nine games played. Gerard Moreno, with 16 goals in

LaLiga Santander, is his top scorer.

“Instead of going for the third goal, we settle for the result and it may not be enough. We won the first half and lost the second. We have met the objective, but there are things that you cannot sin. We leave badly feeling for a bad second half, “he said.

“This championship is an award for consistency and consistency in work throughout the year. Confinement came in handy for us to react and take our return well. We prepared those two months of work at home very well and when we joined we were clear about the Aim to win. Hopefully we can celebrate it on Thursday as God commands. These are times when you never play and here we are giving face, “he recalled about the strangeness of competing in mid-July.

👉 “If it were the circumstance that the

Real Madrid champion was proclaimed, our players would not go to the traditional venues, especially the Plaza de Cibeles, so we also ask our partners and fans that, in case the championship could be won, do not go to said places.

“We think about our hobby, there are many people who have had a very bad time and continue to do so. Soccer is a way of forgetting day to day but what we want is to achieve things thinking of them, who cannot go to see the games. They are seeing what we are doing, proud of the entire squad. We have to continue to the end. ”

“We have a game and there is a lot of noise around the celebration and holidays team. We have to focus our energy on the game and nothing else because in the end there is a lot of talk outside but all of us here think only of the

Villarreal“.

👉 To this is added that midfielder Vicente Iborra is in doubt due to some inconvenience, which can make him stay out of eleven this Thursday.

He

Real Madrid tonight he has the first opportunity to proclaim himself champion of

LaLiga Santander. To achieve this you will have to win the

Villarreal (21:00 h, Movistar LaLiga) in the match corresponding to the 37th day of the championship, to be held at the Alfredo Di Stéfano stadium. The objective would also be achieved if Barcelona does not win their match.

Immersed in a spectacular streak of nine consecutive wins, the

Real Madrid He wants to add that tenth victory that allows them to conquer the title in the absence of a day.