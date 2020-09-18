Santa Susanna world capital of Fitness

Protected by strict security measures to prevent any Covid-19 outbreak, a total of 800 athletes from 22 countries participate until Sunday in the European Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship, in the categories of juniors, seniors and masters. Organized by the International Federation (IFBB), the championship turns Santa Susanna – a town of just over 3,000 inhabitants – into the world capital of Fitness.

The opening ceremony of this event, which has international media coverage, was chaired by the mayor of Santa Susanna, Joan Campolier; the president of the IFBB, Rafael Santonja; the president of the Spanish Federation, José Ramos; the president of the IFBB Judges Committee, Pawel Filleborn; and the Secretary General of the IFBB Medical Commission, Dr. Alfonso Morán.









The mayor of Santa Susanna, Joan Campolier, received a plaque commemorating the Fitness Championship (Aj. SS)



For 17 years, the cream of the world’s fitness has held its international championship and its annual Congress in Santa Susanna. Its sports facilities, its quality hotel network, the tranquility of its surroundings and its proximity to Barcelona and Girona, make Santa Susanna a small ideal oasis to hold this type of event in a quality environment.