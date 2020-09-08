Sam Bennett completes the triple of victories in the big three

the Irish Sam bennett, from Deceuninck, took victory in the tenth stage of the Tour de France 2020, in a sprint of nerves and great toughness, with the head wind. Bennett resisted Caleb Ewan’s comeback and thus closes his particular treble of victories in the big three. He already had three from the Giro and two from the Vuelta, now he adds his first victory on the Tour. Much more difficult, a very complicated challenge in current cycling, is to win stages in Vuelta, Giro and Tour in the same year. Only three runners have achieved it at all times and one of them the nen from Montcada, Miquel Poblet, in 1956.









The stage was played at full speed and finally closed at an average of 47.82 kilometers per hour, higher than expected by the Tour in its hourly calculations. Although there were falls and cuts, even in the final kilometers on the way to the Ile de Ré, finally all the favorites entered the main group, without differences in the general.

The Atlantic day of the Tour departed from the island of Oléron with the tense wait for the results of the PCR tests to rule out positives of Covid-19, analyzes that finally only affected four assistants from four different teams, in addition to the director of the career, Christian Prudhomme, who will have to keep a week of confinement. He has been replaced by former cyclist François Lemarchand.

The route was absolutely flat, so only the wind and the always difficult access to an island, in this case that of Ré through a bridge of almost three kilometers, could alter the planned dispute of a sprint. During the 168.5 kilometers of the route, several falls were registered and one of them saw the abandonment of New Zealander Sam Bewley, from Mitchelton. Coupled with the decline in the departure of Italian Domenico Pozzivivo, the resulting pack of the Tour is reduced to 164 units. Twelve dropouts since Nice, after the first ten stages, is not a small number. Last year there were just five at this point on the Tour.















It has been a very stressful day, a lot of tension. Glad to have arrived “







Mikel Landa

Bahrain cyclist







In one of the falls of the day, due to nervousness in case fans were formed combined with passing through a roundabout, Tadej Pogacar and Guillaume Martin among others were cut off, but they rejoined the group without excessive complications. Pogacar, yes, with the jersey torn in the back.

“A very stressful day,” commented Mikel Landa at the finish line. “I am very happy to have arrived, on a very tense day. Let’s see the next one, which on paper is the calmest that remains ahead of us ”.













