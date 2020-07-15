Sainz’s radio message as he is third in the Styrian GP standings

“Ole Ole! And olé! ”, Could be heard through the radio of his McLaren. Carlos Sainz has assured that this Saturday in the Styrian GP has lived his session of classification “More complicated” in the Formula 1, in which he has signed his best position on the grid, a third place that will allow him to leave “with confidence” ahead of the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes).

As he crossed the checkered flag and confirmed his third place, Sainz shouted over the radio a couple of ‘olés’ that show the satisfaction he felt at the result: “I am very happy. It has been my most difficult qualification as a pilot of Formula 1. There was a lot aquaplaning, It has been very difficult to stay on track, but I really enjoyed it ”, he declared after the session of classification and Red Bull Ring.









For his part, the British driver Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) has taken the pole for the Styrian GP, second date of the World Cup Formula 1, and will start from the front row with Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull).