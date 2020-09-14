Sainz laments the chaos in F1: “It is a very dangerous situation, it should not be repeated”

The Spanish Carlos Sainz (McLaren), who left the Tuscan Grand Prix this Sunday, the ninth of the F1 World, by being involved in a accident with the Italian Antonio Giovinazzi (Alfa Romeo) and the Danish Kevin Magnussen (Haas) – who also retired for that reason – declared that “it is a very, very dangerous situation that should not be repeated.”

“First of all, I have to say that I am happy because everyone is fine. But, apart from the fact that it is frustrating to have to finish the race like this, it must be said that it is a very, very dangerous situation that should not be repeated ”, explained Sainz in Mugello (Italy) to the Movistar F1 television channel.













“First of all, I have to say that I’m happy because everyone is fine,” said Sainz





When the first safety car was withdrawn after a previous accident – in which both the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) and the Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpha Tauri) left and the green lights went on, when the Finn Valtteri Bottas did not accelerate immediately (Mercedes) – who was leading the race after having overtaken his English teammate Lewis Hamilton at the start – caused the gaps to narrow between the cars that rolled in the final part of the grid.

The accident, on the start and finish straight, caused the retirement of Sainz, Magnussen and Giovinazzi; and the interruption, with red flag, Of the test. The incidents at Mugello did not end there, as a Lance Stroll accident on lap 44 first caused the yellow flag and finally the stewards decided to wave the red one.

For the second time, the drivers had to park their cars and start for the third time with 13 laps to finish the race. Before the Racing Point accident Lewis Hamilton was the leader of the race ahead of his teammate, Valtteri Bottas.

















