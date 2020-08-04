Sabadell closes its offices due to several cases of coronavirus

He CE Sabadell It has reported the closure of its offices after having detected several positives for coronavirus, although asymptomatic, among its workers. The harlequin entity lowers the shutter of the facilities in the stadium of the New High Cross for 14 days, until August 17, as a precaution and as set out in the protocol, but maintains the customer’s attention electronically.

The Vallès club has provided an email and a telephone for members and supporters in order to answer any questions. The positives within the Blue and Whites’ entity come a week after the season ended brilliantly with promotion to the Second Division.









Sabadell achieved a place in the silver category of Spanish football after defeating the Barça affiliate in the final in Marbella. The azulgranas were advanced on the scoreboard thanks to a goal from Monchu, but those of Antonio Hidalgo turned the score around after the restart with goals from Coch and Néstor (1-2).

In the previous rounds, Sabadell left Atlético’s subsidiary and Cultural Leonesa on the way, in both cases in the penalty shoot-out. The club has also reported that the coronavirus cases will not affect the preparation for next season: “We will continue to work intensively in all the efforts and adjustments related to the promotion of the team to Second Division A.”

The excessive joy in the ranks of the promoted CE Sabadell (CE Sabadell)













Sabadell will return to Segunda five years later along with Castellón, Cartagena and Logroñés. For the moment, the harlequined ones will be one of the two Catalan teams in the category together with Espanyol, recently relegated, and waiting for whether Girona, still pending the Fuenlabrada case, achieves promotion to First.

In recent times there have been other positives for coronavirus in Second. Almería and Zaragoza, also awaiting promotion promotion with Girona, reported a contagion in each of the templates.







